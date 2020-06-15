Best Fennec loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Fennec is the latest gun to enter both Warzone and Modern Warfare, but you’ll need to equip the right attachments if you truly wish to master this lightening fast SMG. Here, we break down two of the strongest Fennec loadouts you can use.

The Vector, now known as the Fennec, has been a popular SMG ever since it first graced our screens back in Modern Warfare 2. Packed with a buttery smooth recoil pattern, excellent hip-fire, lightweight, and insanely fast rate of fire – the Fennec is an absolute beast of a gun. In fact, this deadly machine gun is so lethal that it can tear through multiple enemies in just a blink of an eye.

Whether this zippy SMG will end up taking the crown away from the MP5 is up for debate, but for now, it certainly seems the Fennec is a popular choice. For many, this new weapon will be the go-to, particularly in close-quarters engages where hyper-aggressive play is rewarded. In order to help you get the most out of the Fennec, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to dominate the competition in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Best Fennec loadout for Warzone

ZLR18” Deadfall

G.I. Mini Reflex

Commando Foregrip

40 Round Drum Mags

Granulated Grip Tape

While Warzone’s large scale map may favor long to medium range engagements, you’ll still want to equip a weapon that can give you the edge in those close-quarter firefights. This loadout maintains the Fennec’s superior hip fire, while also giving it a little extra range for when you need that added distance.

Best P90 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

First up is the ZLR18” Deadfall and G.I. Mini Reflex. These two attachments not only drastically increase your effective damage range, they also help give the Fennec the precision it needs when going for that all-important body shots and headshots. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you consider how woeful the Fennec’s mid-range damage is.

The next two attachments are the Commando Foregrip and Granulated Grip Tape. Not only will these additions keep the Fennec stable while aiming, they will also decrease the overall kick when you squeeze the trigger, giving you even greater control when you need to quickly beam multiple enemies.

While the Fennec’s recoil may be negligible in close-quarters fights, it can prove a little troublesome when a distance shooting is required. Fortunately, both of these attachments greatly alleviate this issue.

Taking down fully armored players in Warzone can often prove frustrating, but the 40 Round Drum Mags will give you more than enough bullets to shred through many an armored enemy. This attachment is a must for those that want to secure those game-winning squad wipes.

Best Fennec loadout for Modern Warefare multiplayer

ZLR 18" Deadfall

Tac Laser

Commando Foregrip

40 Round Drum Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

This build is all about melting your opponents in close-quarters combat, so we’re ditching the G.I. Mini Reflex and Granulated Grip Tape. The Tac Laser drastically lowers the Fennec’s ADS speed and increases overall stability, while also allowing you to maintain a highly accurate hip fire pattern.

Being able to quickly take care of enemy threats without needing to ADS is a godsend, particularly on smaller maps like Shipment and Rust, where you’ll constantly find yourself running into enemy players.

Lastly, the Stippled Grip Tape will also decrease your aim down sight time, allowing you to quickly fire off the Fennec’s blistering fast rounds with deadly precision. The ZLR 18” Deadfall, Commando Foregrip, and 40 Round Drum Mags should always be a top priority for any Fennec players looking to increase their kill potential, so always try to build your loadout around these core attachments.