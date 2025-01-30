The Feng 82 LMG arrived in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the launch of Season 2, and while it hasn’t immediately proven as popular as the other new guns, it can still do some serious damage.

The Warzone meta has been fairly standard since the launch of Black Ops 6, with the XM4 and Jackal combination being in just about every loadout.

Between the Cypher and the iconic PPSh-41 coming back, there are two very strong guns that could come in handy in dismantling the ongoing meta. However, if you’re looking for something underrated that will leave your opponents confused, the Feng 82 might be the pick for you.

Feng 82 loadout attachments

Activision These are the attachments you want to use.

Optic : Willis 3x

: Willis 3x Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Fortunately, there’s a fairly consistent system on how to build your long-range weapons in Warzone.

The Willis 3x optic is the best for taking on medium and long-range engagements, able to pick off enemies from a distance and with a very clean scope to boot.

To improve your recoil in said fights, you’re going to want to use attachments that bring recoil down as much as possible. That means the Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and Recoil Springs are perfect.

Then, you want the Gain-Twist Barrel to improve your bullet velocity, and the Extended Mag II to make sure you don’t get caught short when facing multiple enemies.

The Quickdraw Grip will help with the slightly slower ADS time of the Feng in comparison to the more popular ARs.

Finally, the Balanced Stock improves your movement speed, countering the slower pace of running an LMG.

Obviously with these eight attachments you will have to use the Gunfighter Wildcard. However, if you prefer to use something else, such as Overkill to carry an SMG, you can remove the Quickdraw Grip, Balanced Stock, and Recoil Springs.

Perks, equipment, Wildcard

Activision The Feng 82 class can cause headaches in Warzone

For your perks and equipment, there are many options that can be utilized efficiently in both regular battle royale and resurgence, but here’s what we advise.

You’re going to want to go reliable with a Smoke Grenade and a Spring Mine for your equipment. The smokes are ideal for rotations, while the Spring Mine can help you hold down areas or, better yet, lock your enemies into certain situations.

For your perks, you’ll want the following:

Perk 1 : Survivor

: Survivor Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3: Ghost

These will all allow you to heal quicker and remain stealthy, which could be vital especially as the latter stages of the game get going.

Finally, for your Wildcard slot, we usually recommend Gunfighter, and that’s not changing here. The ease of being able to buy your weapons from a Buy Station means getting two fully stocked guns is super simple, using eight attachments on each.

Alternatively, if you want to just jump straight in fully loaded after getting your loadout drop, then Overkill is also a great choice, letting you take an SMG as secondary..

Feng 82 pros and cons

Pros Cons Heavy damage output Recoil pattern can be hard to master Poor mobility

Where is the Feng 82 in the meta?

It’s going to be hard for any gun to replace the XM4 for medium and long-range engagements, but the Feng can deal some damage in those medium range engagements, and really match the XM4 in those situations.

However, the unsteady recoil pattern and slower rate of fire mean it’s not exactly a serious meta contender.

How to unlock

The Feng 82 can be unlocked on Page 3 of the Season 2 Battle Pass, as well as a blueprint for the weapon on Page 10.

Best alternatives

No surprises here, as we recommend sticking by the XM4 if you’re not enjoying the Feng 82. If you would prefer to use an LMG, then we would instead recommend picking the best XMG class.