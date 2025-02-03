Best Feng 82 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Feng 82 is a brand-new LMG in Black Ops 6, and it’s capable of dealing a ton of damage if you run the meta attachments and perks.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 introduces four new weapons looking to dominate multiplayer. While the Cypher 091 and PPSh-41 have caught plenty of attention already, the Feng 82 LMG is another top-tier option with a great damage output.

However, its slower fire rate can take some getting used to, so here’s the best Feng 82 loadout in Black Ops 6 to help you get the most out of it.

Best Black Ops 6 Feng 82 loadout attachments

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Activision

One of the Feng 82’s biggest drawbacks is its tricky recoil pattern, so the best loadout concentrates on keeping it on target. The first step towards this is the Compensator Muzzle, which reduces the verticle recoil to help you land headshots.

Then, the Reinforced Barrel adds extra damage range and bullet velocity, allowing it to compete with other long-range LMGs. The combination of Recoil Springs and the Vertical Foregrip is also essential, as this gives you maximum recoil control even at longer distances.

The Feng 82 only comes with a modest 30-round mag as standard, so Extended Mag I will allow you to take out multiple enemies before reloading. We also recommend the Balanced Stock, for a helpful mobility boost across the board.

Finally, you can choose any optic that suits you best, but I always like the Kepler Microflex for BO6 multiplayer, as it offers a precise sight without taking up too much of the screen.

Best Feng 82 class: Perks, equipment & combat specialty

Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Perk 1 : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Combat Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Activision

The Gunfighter Wildcard is absolutely crucial to this build, as it allows you to use the eight attachments required for the Feng 82 loadout listed above. When it comes to perks, the goal is to unlock the Enforcer Combat Speciality, offering a health and movement buff after every kill.

First up is Gung-Ho, which buffs your sprint speeds while reloading or using equipment. Then, Assassin marks any enemy on a Killstreak on the map, while Double Time increases how long you can use Tactical Sprint, which makes up for the mobility lost by using an LMG.

Equipment-wise, you can’t go wrong with a Frag to score a quick or clear a room, while the Flashbangs blind the opponent before you pick them off.

Feng 82 pros and cons

Pros Cons High damage Slow fire rate Lighter than other LMGs Tricky recoil pattern Smaller magazine than other LMGs

Where is Feng 82 in BO6 meta?

The Feng is a solid pick that treads a nice line between an LMG and an Assault Rifle, but it isn’t quite a meta weapon in Black Ops 6. Unfortunately, it lacks the long-range accuracy to become a must-use, and it’s only strong in mid-range encounters.

Plus, its slow fire rate means it struggles to match the TTK of other ARs and LMGs, so it’s hard to imagine it becoming a staple without a significant buff.

How to unlock Feng 82

You can unlock the Feng 82 by completing Page 3 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. The LMG is the HVT target of this page, so you’ll first need to get the six other rewards before you can claim the Feng and add it to your arsenal.

The good news is that it’s a free unlock, so you can still get your hands on it even if you don’t buy the Battle Pass.

Best alternatives

If you want to stick with an LMG, the XMG is easily the most reliable gun in its class, offering low recoil and plenty of ammo to burn through. However, if you want something a little more lightweight, the classic XM4 or Model L with extended mags is always a winner.

For more on Black Ops 6, make sure you’ve got the best PC, controller, and audio settings to go along with this loadout.