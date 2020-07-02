Best FAL loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The FAL received a fairly decent buff in the latest Modern Warfare patch, but you’ll need to kit it out with the best attachments if you truly wish to make the most of its one-hit kill potential. Here, we break down two of the strongest FAL loadouts that you should be using in both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Now that the Grau and MP5 have taken a significant hit to both their damage range, a lot of players have been searching for a worthy successor. Of course, only time will tell whether the FAL has what it takes to claim the top-tier crown.

However, the new one-shot potential this semi-automatic rifle has could give it the break it needs to finally shine in Modern Warfare’s wider meta. Whether you’re after a highly accurate rifle that can dish out decent damage or just wish to experiment with Infinity Ward’s latest FAL buff, then you’ll want to add these loadouts to your arsenal.

Best FAL loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Marksman

G.I. Mini Reflex

Commando Foregrip

30 Round Mags

The FAL already had decent range thanks to its semi-automatic fire rate, but these attachments boost this rifle’s long-distance kill potential even further. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Marksman barrel. Not only do these attachments enhance your range damage, they also reduce recoil and increase bullet velocity.

These two attachments are arguably the most important features in this loadout as you’ll want to try to capitalize on that all-important one-hit headshot buff. Aiming for those cranium kills isn’t always easy though, so we’ve equipped the G.I. Mini Reflex sight to avoid any frustration that come with using the FAL’s unwieldy iron sights.

The Commando Foregrip will also help keep the FAL accurate during prolonged firing, while the 30 Round Mags enable you to shred through multiple armored units without the need to constantly reload – after all, there's nothing worse than getting caught a little short in end-game firefights.

Best FAL loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

XRK Marksman

Tac Laser

G.I. Mini Reflex

Commando Foregrip

24 Round Mags

We’ve stripped away both the Monolithic Suppressor and 30 Round Mags to help reduce the time it takes to ADS. While the extra range damage and bullet velocity may be useful in Warzone’s gigantic Verdansk map, these enhancements really aren’t needed in Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer, particularly when so many maps are geared towards close-quarters fights.

As a result, we’ve added a Tac Laser to help with those moments where you need to reliably hip fire and equipped the 24 Round Mags. This magazine size only lowers your mobility and overall control by a tiny amount, so it’s well worth the four extra bullets you get.

The fast ADS speed of this loadout also allows you to keep the G.I. Mini Reflex, but you could switch this out for another attachment if the normal iron sights don’t bother you. While the Burst perk may seem like a decent idea, we found that a quick trigger finger is more than enough to take down a target in a matter of seconds. Make sure you use this loadout to truly strike fear into your opponents.