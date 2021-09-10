Best DMR-14 Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

After a buff to its recoil in the Season 5 Reloaded patch, the DMR-14 is definitely a strong medium-range weapon in the current meta, especially if you’re using a powerful loadout.

There’s no denying that the DMR-14 isn’t the weapon it was back at the end of 2020. For a period of time, you couldn’t face anybody in Warzone without them having a DMR or MAC-10 in their hands.

To combat this, Raven nerfed the DMR, leaving it relatively unpopular among the community for a long time. Now, after a buff to its recoil in a recent patch, the tactical rifle is making a resurgence in the meta.

The weapon is incredible in medium-range gunfights and with the right attachments, the gun can even show glimpses of its former glory.

Contents

Best DMR-14 loadout for Warzone

Attachments

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Barrel: 16.3 Titanium Barrel

16.3 Titanium Barrel Ammunition: 30 Rnd

There have been two key attachment changes to the meta DMR-14 loadout since its release back in 2020. The first addition is the 16.3 Titanium barrel that massively increases the gun’s fire rate. This allows you to rain down bullets on your opponents, leaving them no chance to win a gunfight at medium range.

Next, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag has been replaced by the standard 30 Rnd Mag. This simple change is just to avoid the aim down sight speed lost by using the Fast Mag.

Moving onto the optics, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect scope for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. After that, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. This out of every attachment so far is an absolute must-use as it counters the DMR’s heavy vertical recoil.

Finally, moving onto the muzzle, the Agency Silencer is an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range and as everyone knows, a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Best DMR-14 setup (Perks & equipment)

Perks

Perk 1: EOD

EOD Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

When it comes to perks, EOD and Amped are always strong choices as they protect you from explosive damage as well as allowing you to swap weapons as quickly as possible.

Pairing these up with Overkill is by far the best option when it comes to the DMR, as it allows you to run an SMG in the secondary slot in case an opponent decides to push your position.

Round off the loadout with a Grenade to force enemies out from behind cover, and the Heartbeat Sensor so you can track opponents attempting to remain undetected.

How to unlock the DMR-14 in Warzone

Luckily, Raven has made unlocking the DMR-14 in Warzone relatively simple, meaning there’s no complicated challenge to complete.

All players have to do is reach level 49, which may take quite a few games, but can be sped up by playing Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer.

Alternative DMR-14 loadout

If you’re looking for an alternative loadout to the DMR-14, check out our M16 loadout. This deadly weapon is capable of taking out enemies at medium to long-range with ease and fires a burst instead of a single shot.

While it’s certainly not a top-tier meta weapon, it’s perfect for players who prefer a less aggressive style and like to take out opponents from a distance.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents. It may not be the DMR of old, but this weapon still certainly packs a punch and will always serve you well on Verdansk.

