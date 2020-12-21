Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Warzone’s meta has been shaken up by the range of new Black Ops Cold War weapons added to the game. One gun that has stood out from the crowd is the DMR 14 and it’s definitely a weapon you’ll want to pick up. Let’s check out the best attachments for the DMR 14 and help create a loadout that will dominate your matches.

Season 1 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has arrived and players are experimenting with each of the new weapons.

While some of the new guns are falling flat in Warzone, others are thriving in the battle royale environment. One such gun is the DMR 14 and it’s quickly garnering a reputation for its insane damage and time to kill.

Here’s a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you get the most out of the weapon and consistently take down your opponents.

Best DMR 14 loadout for Warzone

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Barrel: 20.8 Task Force

20.8 Task Force Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

This loadout focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to dominate in medium-range gunfights by reducing the weapon’s recoil significantly.

For starters, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. As the DMR is a tactical rifle, two shots to the head will result in a kill and will give your opponent no time to react.

Moving onto the muzzle, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have made it an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range, while a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Next, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. The 20.8 Task Force Barrel significantly increases the gun’s damage output, making the weapon a menace at medium range.

Finally, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag allows you to take out multiple enemies with a single mag and reload incredibly fast if necessary.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.