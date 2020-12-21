Logo
Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

Published: 21/Dec/2020 11:36

by Alex Garton
Warzone’s meta has been shaken up by the range of new Black Ops Cold War weapons added to the game. One gun that has stood out from the crowd is the DMR 14 and it’s definitely a weapon you’ll want to pick up. Let’s check out the best attachments for the DMR 14 and help create a loadout that will dominate your matches.

Season 1 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War has arrived and players are experimenting with each of the new weapons.

While some of the new guns are falling flat in Warzone, others are thriving in the battle royale environment. One such gun is the DMR 14 and it’s quickly garnering a reputation for its insane damage and time to kill.

Here’s a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you get the most out of the weapon and consistently take down your opponents.

The DMR 14 is considered one of the best weapons in Warzone currently.

Best DMR 14 loadout for Warzone

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

This loadout focuses on allowing the DMR 14 to dominate in medium-range gunfights by reducing the weapon’s recoil significantly.

For starters, the Axial Arms 3x is the perfect optic for the DMR as it thrives at medium range and allows you to land consistent headshots with the weapon. As the DMR is a tactical rifle, two shots to the head will result in a kill and will give your opponent no time to react.

Moving onto the muzzle, the buffs to the Agency Silencer have made it an incredible choice for the DMR. The attachment provides the weapon with increased damage range, while a silencer in Warzone can be a huge game-changer.

Don’t forget to jump into Warzone’s new Rebirth Island map.

Next, the Field Agent Foregrip helps to control the weapon’s recoil and allows you to lock onto your target. The 20.8 Task Force Barrel significantly increases the gun’s damage output,  making the weapon a menace at medium range.

Finally, the Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag allows you to take out multiple enemies with a single mag and reload incredibly fast if necessary.

Hopefully, that’s set you up with a DMR 14 loadout that’ll help you win more Warzone matches and dominate your opponents.

Black Ops Cold War leak reveals stunning rocket-powered AK-47 blueprint

Published: 21/Dec/2020 6:00

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
An upcoming Black Ops Cold War and Warzone weapon blueprint has slipped through the cracks early, revealing a rocket-fueled AK-47 design that comes with its own unique animations.

Customization is key across the board in Call of Duty. From mastering your perfect loadout to tweaking your favorite reticle color, there’s always plenty you can do to fine-tune the experience. That applies to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War thanks to recent integration allowing players to use weapons from the new title.

The AK-47 is undeniably one of the most powerful Assault Rifles in Treyarch’s new release, even in light of recent nerfs. If you’ve been grinding with it from day one, you’ll be happy to know that one of the most unique weapon blueprints is right around the corner for it.

Rather than just adding some stickers or making it a little more vibrant, this blueprint goes above and beyond anything we’ve seen in Warzone thus far. Here’s a look at one of the first truly dynamic skins in the game.

It may look like a standard weapon design while aiming down the sights, but holding it out in front reveals something completely fresh. There are four rocket exhausts on the butt of the AK. These remain fired up the entire time you’ve got the weapon equipped, but upon reloading, they properly light up.

The gun lets off some steam before essentially taking off and arriving at its destination with a new magazine at the ready. Operators have to keep a solid grip as this blueprint propels itself forward as if it were an actual rocket.

Akin to more dynamic skins from previous CoD titles and even the current CoD Mobile, we haven’t seen visuals this unique in a mainline title in quite some time. The blueprint breathes new life into the AR, completely altering the visual into something new.

It could be a little distracting in the heat of the moment, but there’s no better way to flex on enemies than to wipe them out with an actual rocket-fueled gun.

Black Ops Cold War AK-47 gameplay
The AK-47 has been one of the most powerful ARs since Black Ops Cold War launched.

There’s also an inscription along the side: X22P08. These letters and numbers don’t quite stand out yet, though knowing Treyarch, there’s likely a deeper meaning behind it.

Read More: Dashy & Scump’s ideal AK-47 setups

At the time of writing, no further information is known in terms of pricing or release date. Given just how unique this blueprint is, however, expect it to be on the higher end. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as new intel comes to light.