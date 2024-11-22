Best DM-10 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

In the search for the best Warzone Season 1 long-range meta weapon, more players should consider giving the DM-10 a try if they kit it out with the best selection of attachments.

Assault Rifles and SMGs dominate Warzone. According to WZRanked, 10 of the 12 most popular weapons come from those two classes. And it’s easy to see why players tend to favor ARs and SMGs over other options.

They both can carry a large amount of ammunition with extended mag attachments, are mobile, and take down enemies incredibly fast. Meanwhile, rifles and LMGs are generally less easy to use because they are either too bulky or fire too slowly to compete with quicker weapons.

That isn’t to say there haven’t been excellent LMGs and Marksman Rifles in the past, but they come few and far between compared to ARs and SMGs. We don’t expect the DM-10 to break the mold, but the weapon can take over matches if you maximize its strengths.

Best Warzone DM-10 loadout

Optic: Jason Armory 2x

Jason Armory 2x Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Precision Handguard

Precision Handguard Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Stock: Balanced Stock

Balanced Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The DM-10 was advertised to have good accuracy in the weapon’s description, but I had a more challenging time than I thought I would while using it. After the first shot, the weapon kick makes it difficult to hit targets 50 meters or further away.

As such, this loadout features multiple attachments to improve recoil. The Recoil Springs, Ported Compensator, and Precision Handguard improve vertical and horizontal recoil.

Next, the focus turned to making the weapon mobile enough to compete with ARs and other Season 1 long-range meta options. The Balanced Stock improves strafing, movement, and aim walking speeds, while the Commando Grip addresses sprint to fire and aim down sight speeds.

To round out our loadout the Reinforced Barrel is a must for any rifle, as it extends the weapon’s damage range and adds more bullet velocity, while the Jason Armory 2x optic is the best scope for medium-range gunfights.

Best Perks and equipment items for DM-10

Perk 1 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Perk 2 : Tracker

: Tracker Perk 3: Alertness

Alertness Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Initially, I thought Dexterity, Quick Fix, and Tempered was the best Perk combination, but JGOD made me rethink everything after he tested every Perk and proved that they either underperformed or didn’t work as intended.

So instead, Scavenger, Tracker, and Alertness emerged as my new go-to choices. Scavenger is great because all of your weapons start with max ammo, and enemies drop ammo, one of each of your Tactical and Lethal equipment items, one plate, and extra cash.

Meanwhile, Tracker will save you on more than one occasion. It’s easy to lose track of an enemy in the heat of a gunfight, but this ability reveals their footprints and even shows different colors for how recent they are.

Perk 3 has several different compelling options, but ultimately Alertness boasts the most benefits. If you are within 30 meters of any enemy that doesn’t have Cold Blooded equipped, you will see a message on your screen saying “Enemy Nearby.”

On top of that, you will get an on-screen indicator when an enemy is looking at you from any direction under 200 meters away, making this the best Perk 3 option.

Lastly, you can never go wrong with the Frag and Smoke grenade option, as Frag grenades can flush an enemy out from behind cover or finish them while they are on low health. As for Smoke grenades they are perfect for providing cover while you rotate or flee a gunfight.

DM-10 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast TTK Semi-automatic so low fire rate Good accuracy Slow ADS speed Decent mobility stats Base scope isn’t good at close range

According to WZRanked, the DM-10 sits all the way down as the 62nd most popular weapon. That puts it well outside what you would expect from a meta weapon.

But even though the DM-10 doesn’t get much use, it’s underrated and will immediately become a meta contender with a buff in a future update. The accuracy concerns were surprising, but the Marksman Rifle still shreds through enemies at medium range, and that plays right into Area 99.

You won’t have to fight enemies on the Resurgence map further than what the weapon can handle, so it should be a fun change of pace option.

How to unlock DM-10 in Warzone

The DM-10 is unlocked by reaching level 43, making it one of the more strenuous guns to unlock in the game. After getting the Marksman Rifle, you must progress through 46 gun levels to acquire its unique attachments.

Warzone DM-10 alternatives

If the DM-10 doesn’t quite check off every box for you, the Model L provides a more traditional AR option or the XMG offers a fun and powerful LMG.