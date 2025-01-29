Best Cypher 091 loadout in Warzone: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Cypher 091 assault rifle arrived in Black Ops 6 and Warzone with the launch of Season 2, and almost immediately players realized that it’s got some serious bite. So, here is the best Cypher 091 class to use in Warzone.

The Warzone meta has been somewhat stagnant since the launch of Black Ops 6, with the XM4 and Jackal combination dominating, but the new Season 2 guns will be hoping to change that.

Between the Cypher and the iconic PPSh-41 coming back, there are two very strong guns that could come in handy in dismantling the ongoing meta. Fortunately, with this Cypher loadout, you’ll be mowing down enemies in no time.

Cypher 091 loadout attachments

Activision The Cypher can pack a serious punch, especially if you control the recoil.

Optic : Willis 3x

: Willis 3x Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Underbarrel : Precision Foregrip

: Precision Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock : Combat Stock

: Combat Stock Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

Fortunately, there’s a fairly consistent system on how to build your assault rifles for best performance in Warzone.

The Willis 3x optic is the best for getting decent range and being able to assess areas before you fully commit to flying in, as well as getting the edge in those longer-range engagements.

To improve your recoil in said fights, you’re going to want to utilize attachments that diminish recoil. That means the Compensator, Precision Foregrip, and Recoil Springs are perfect.

Then, you want the Gain-Twist Barrel to improve your bullet velocity, and the Extended Mag II to make those bullets last a little longer while you’re peppering opponents.

The Ergonomic Grip means you can be even quicker after diving or sliding, especially helpful when an opponent pops up unexpectedly.

Finally, the Combat Stock helps to give you a little more control when you’re being shot at, as well as improving your strafe speeds a little too.

Obviously with these eight attachments you will have to use the Gunfighter Wildcard. However, if you prefer to use something else, such as Overkill to carry an SMG, you can remove the Ergonomic Grip, Combat Stock, and Recoil Springs.

Perks, equipment, Wildcard

Activision The perks and equipment you select should be best suited to your playstyle.

For your perks and equipment, there are many options that can be utilized efficiently in both regular battle royale and resurgence, but here’s what we advise.

You’re going to want to go reliable with a Smoke Grenade and a Semtex. Of course, the Experimental Gas grenade has become incredibly popular, but smokes can be vital in assisting your rotations.

For your best perks, you’ll want to do the following:

Perk 1 : Survivor

: Survivor Perk 2 : Quick Fix

: Quick Fix Perk 3: Ghost

These will all allow you to heal quicker and remain stealthy, which could be vital especially as the latter stages of the game get going.

Finally, for your Wildcard slot, we usually recommend Gunfighter, and that’s not changing here. The ease of being able to buy your weapons from a Buy Station means getting two fully stocked guns is super simple, using eight attachments on each.

However, Overkill is always decent if you want to get stuck in immediately and not have to think about getting your second weapon.

Cypher 091 pros and cons

Pros Cons Strong damage profile Slow rate of fire Good mobility Recoil hard to control at distance

Where is the Cypher 091 in the meta?

It’s going to be hard for any gun to replace the XM4 for medium and long-range engagements, but the Cypher can certainly pack a punch in closer to medium ranges, and really match the XM4 in those situations.

However, it might still fall just behind given the XM4’s 100-Round magazine and easier to control recoil.

How to unlock

The Cypher 091 can be unlocked on Page 8 of the Season 2 Battle Pass.

We recommend turning off auto unlocks so you can skip some pages to get ahead to both this and the PPSh.

Best alternatives

No surprises here, as we recommend sticking by the XM4 if you’re not feeling the Cypher. You could maybe try the XMG LMG or the GPR 91 assault rifle, but neither are quite as strong.