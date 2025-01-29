Best Cypher 091 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The Cypher 091 is a brand-new Assault Rifle in Black Ops 6 and you’ll need the best loadout to make the most of its exceptional handling but slower fire rate.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 is here, bringing four new weapons to unlock. While the returning PPSh-41 has attracted plenty of attention, the Cypher 091 has all the mobility and versatility to be a meta weapon going forward.

But before you try it out for yourself, here’s the best loadout to run, complete with the ideal attachments, perks, and equipment.

Best Black Ops 6 Cypher 091 loadout attachments

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Grip

: Vertical Grip Magazine : Extended Mag 1

: Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock : Light Stock

: Light Stock Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Activision

To make up for its slower fire rate, our best Cypher 091 loadout is all about keeping its recoil in check to ensure you never miss a shot. Kicking things off are the Ported Compensator and Reinforced Barrel, which both reduce the verticle recoil and give the AR a nice range buff.

Then, the combination of the Vertical Grip and Recoil Springs drastically improve its accuracy, making it an absolute laser at mid to long-range. Adding on the Ergonomic Grip and Light Stock offers boosts to the Cyper’s already slick mobility, allowing you to strafe, slide, and snap onto enemies with ease.

Extended Mag 1 lets you deal with multiple enemies before having to reload, which will come in handy on the more compact maps. Finally, you can choose whichever Optic you’re most comfortable with, but we like the Kepler Microflex for its simple, clean sight.

Best Cypher 091 class: Perks, Equipment, Combat Speciality

Wildcard : Gunfighter

: Gunfighter Perk 1 : Scavenger

: Scavenger Perk 2 : Assassin

: Assassin Perk 3 : Double Time

: Double Time Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Lethal : Frag

: Frag Tactical : Flashbang

: Flashbang Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Activision

The best loadout is nothing without the right perks, and it’s best to start with the Gunfighter Wildcard. This allows you to equip eight attachments instead of five, which you’ll need to put together the meta build we’ve listed above.

When it comes to the perks themselves, we want to get the Enforcer Combat Speciality for a health and movement buff after each kill, so we’re sticking to the red category. Scavenger keeps you topped up on ammo, Assassin marks enemies on a Killstreak, and Double Time offers extra Tactical Sprint.

You can’t go wrong with a Frag Grenade to rack up quick kills and a Flashbang to blind the other team before you pick them off. Lastly, a Trophy System will block incoming explosives, ideal for capturing objectives.

Cypher 091 pros and cons

Pros Cons Very accurate with right attachments Slow fire rate Versatility Outgunned at long range Better mobility than other ARs

Where is the Cypher 091 in BO6 meta?

The Cypher 091 is already one of the best Assault Rifles in Black Ops 6, as long as it plays to its strengths. If you stick to mid-range encounters, which should be easier on multiplayer’s smaller maps, it has the firepower and accuracy to rival the likes of the XM4 and AMES 85.

However, at longer distances, you might find that its TTK falls a little short of other options in its class. But the tradeoff is that the Cypher has a much slower fire rate and is far easier to land shots with, so the realistic time-to-kill is actually fairly similar.

How to unlock

The Cypher 091 is unlocked by completing Page 9 of the Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass. You’ll need to claim the six other rewards on the page first by playing and earning tokens, before spending one final token to get the AR.

Luckily, it’s a free unlock, so you can still get your hands on it even if you don’t buy the premium or BlackCell version.

Best Cypher 091 alternative

If the Cypher 091 isn’t cutting it, you could switch to the XM4, which dominated both Black Ops 6 and Warzone since launch. But if you want something with a faster fire rate, the AS Val has all the hallmarks of an SMG but with the added range of an AR.

Now that you’ve got the best loadout, be sure to check out the best PC, controller, and audio settings in Black Ops 6 to take your gameplay to the next level.