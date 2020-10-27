 Best CR-56 AMAX loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare - Dexerto
Best CR-56 AMAX loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Published: 27/Oct/2020 15:40 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 15:50

by James Busby
Infinity/Ward Dexerto

The CR-56 AMAX is a great gun choice to utilize in Modern Warfare for those who value mobility. Here, we break down two of the strongest CR-56 loadouts you should be using. 

While the Fennec SMG has proved popular amongst those who favor the run and gun playstyle, the CR-56 AMAX gives players more ranged precision and damage for sacrificing speed. The Galil, now known as the CR-56 AMAX, aims to shake up the current assault rifle meta, giving players another option outside of the incredibly popular Grau 5.56 and M4A1 loadouts

The Galil dominated foes in the multiplayer battlefields of Black Ops 1, allowing players to kill targets in just three shots. As a result, this deadly assault rifle became popular for those that wanted to wrack up high kill counts. While the CR-56 AMAX has lost its original name, it still packs a real punch in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge. 

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

Infinity Ward/DexertoBoost your ranged damage with these CR-56 AMAX attachments.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • XRK Zodiac S440
  • VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 45 Round Mags

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay. 

As a result, this loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping your ADS speed to a minimum. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots. 

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.  

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment. 

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Infinity Ward/DexertoUse this loadout when you want to rival Modern Warfare’s close-quarter SMGs.
  • Monolithic Suppressor 
  • XRK Zodiac S440
  • CR-56 EXO
  • Commando Foregrip
  • 45 Round Mags

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil. 

The CR-56 EXO stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed while increasing your ADS strafe, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering the SMGs. 

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these for a new loadout.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.

Black Ops Cold War preorder guide: Editions, bonuses, cross-gen, more

Published: 27/Oct/2020 5:49 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 6:11

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War artwork
Activision

Black Ops Cold War is almost upon us and if you’re struggling to keep on top of the many different versions, early in-game bonuses, and even cross-gen features, we’ve got you covered.

Treyarch’s next mainline entry in the Call of Duty series is fast approaching. After a record-shattering Alpha, followed by an equally impressive Beta, it’s clear that we’re in store for one of the biggest releases in franchise history.

More players are eager to drop into the action than ever before, but preordering can be a bit confusing. There are multiple unique versions of the game that span across five platforms. For veterans and newcomers alike, it can be easy to lose track of what’s included with each edition.

If you’re wondering which to preorder, we’ve got you covered. Below is a complete rundown of every version of Black Ops Cold War.

When does Black Ops Cold War release?

Treyarch’s next big release is launching on Friday, November 13, 2020. Black Ops Cold War will be available across more platforms than many previous releases. Current-gen players can hop in on day one across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Meanwhile, those with next-gen consoles from day one can access the game on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X + S. Of course, PC gamers will also be getting in on the fun as well.

Regardless of where you’re playing or where your friends are playing, everyone can still team up. Treyarch has confirmed that Black Ops Cold War will feature cross-platform and cross-generation play for all multiplayer modes as well as Zombies.

Digital Black Ops Cold War editions

It can be easy to lose track of what content and which features are included with the many different versions of Black Ops Cold War. Some come with weapon Blueprints while others come with the ability to play across multiple platforms.

To keep things simple, it’s worth bearing in mind that there are three main versions of the game. If you’re playing on PC, it couldn’t be simpler. Though if you’re a console gamer, things get a bit muddled due to the new generation of hardware.

Below is a full table of what you need to know. From preorder bonuses to the exact features and content provided with each version, use this as a guide before putting your money down.

PlayStation Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition
PS4 version of the game Included Included Included
PS5 version of the game PS4 version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Xbox Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Cross-Gen Bundle Ultimate Edition
Xbox One version of the game Included Included Included
Xbox Series X + S versions of the game Xbox One version playable through backwards compatibility Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

PC Digital Preorders

Standard Edition Ultimate Edition
PC version of the game Included Included
Woods Operator Pack (available now in Warzone and Modern Warfare) Included Included
Confrontation Weapons Pack Included Included
Land, Sea, and Air Pack Included
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips) Included

Physical Black Ops Cold War editions

If you prefer to snag a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War, there are some unique details to keep in mind. With many digital versions of the game, cross-platform functionality is built-in. If you opt for a disc, however, an extra cost is associated with unlocking this cross-gen feature.

For example, if you buy a physical copy for the PS4 but want to play on PS5 in 2021, you’ll have to pay $10. It gets even more complicated if you purchase a physical copy for next-gen and want to revert back for whatever reason.

Below is a complete list of details to be wary of before buying a physical copy of Black Ops Cold War.

  • PS4 Standard Physical edition can upgrade to PS5 for $10.
  • PS5 Standard Physical edition only comes with the PS5 version. 
  • Xbox One Physical Standard edition cannot upgrade to Xbox Series X
  • Xbox Series X Standard Physical edition includes Xbox One copy
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
Black Ops Cold War has three unique versions across five different platforms.

So there you have it, everything there is to know about the various editions of Black Ops Cold War. Options are almost always a good thing and there’s plenty to choose from to fit your ideal CoD experience. 