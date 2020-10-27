Best CR-56 AMAX loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare - Dexerto

The CR-56 AMAX is a great gun choice to utilize in Modern Warfare for those who value mobility. Here, we break down two of the strongest CR-56 loadouts you should be using.

While the Fennec SMG has proved popular amongst those who favor the run and gun playstyle, the CR-56 AMAX gives players more ranged precision and damage for sacrificing speed. The Galil, now known as the CR-56 AMAX, aims to shake up the current assault rifle meta, giving players another option outside of the incredibly popular Grau 5.56 and M4A1 loadouts.

The Galil dominated foes in the multiplayer battlefields of Black Ops 1, allowing players to kill targets in just three shots. As a result, this deadly assault rifle became popular for those that wanted to wrack up high kill counts. While the CR-56 AMAX has lost its original name, it still packs a real punch in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Zodiac S440

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot results in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay.

As a result, this loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping your ADS speed to a minimum. First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments drastically increase your effective damage range, reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil, and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots.

Read more: Best Fennec loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The VLK 3.0x Optic is great for a higher zoom level, giving you a greater edge when attacking from a distance, at a slight sacrifice of ADS speed.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.

Lastly, the 45 Round Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Zodiac S440

CR-56 EXO

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil.

The CR-56 EXO stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed while increasing your ADS strafe, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering the SMGs.

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these for a new loadout.

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.