Best CR-56 AMAX loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The CR-56 AMAX is one of the latest guns to be added to Modern Warfare, but you’ll need to grind out the Season 4 battle pass if you wish to get your hands on this deadly assault rifle. Here, we break down two of the strongest CR-56 loadouts you should be using.

While the Fennec SMG has proved incredibly popular amongst those who favor the hyper-aggressive run and gun playstyle, the CR-56 AMAX gives players a little more ranged precision and damage. The Galil, now known as the CR-56 AMAX, aims to shake up the current assault rifle meta, giving players another option outside of the incredibly popular Grau 5.56 and M4A1 loadouts.

The Galil absolutely dominated foes in the multiplayer battlefields of Black Ops 1, allowing players to kill targets in just three shots. As a result, this deadly assault rifle became a popular choice for those that wanted to wrack up high kill counts. While the CR-56 AMAX may have lost its original name, it still packs a real punch in both Modern Warfare and Warzone. In order to help you get the most out of the CR-56 AMAX, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Zodiac S440

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap

Unlike Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps, the vast frozen landscapes of Verdansk often require players to test their medium to long-range shooting. While the initial dash for loot may result in plenty of close-quarters firefights, you’ll also need a weapon that can effectively deliver lethal rounds at a distance should you wish to keep your enemies at bay.

As a result, this loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping your ADS speed to a minimum for those close quarters encounters.

First up is the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK Zodiac S440. These two attachments not only drastically increase your effective damage range, they also reduce the CR-56 AMAX’s recoil and speed up its bullet travel time. While these attachments may increase your ADS speed, we think this loss is worth it, especially when you need to land those all-important ranged head and body shots.

The Commando Foregrip keeps the gun stable when aiming down sights and firing, while the XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap greatly decreases your overall ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only will these attachments help keep your shots on target, they will also give you the ADS speed needed to be competitive in close-quarter fights.

Lastly, the 40 Round Drum Mags supply players with more than enough bullets to shred through even the most well-armored of foes. Having the extra rounds will also keep you from needing to reload every second, so if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths, then make sure you equip this attachment.

Best CR-56 AMAX loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

XRK Zodiac S440

FSS Close Quarters Stock

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

XRK CR-56 Rubberized Wrap

Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer favors close to medium range firefights, so this loadout is all about buffing the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed and lowering the gun’s recoil. As a result, we’re removing the Monolithic Suppressor and XRK CR-56 Stippled Wrap.

The FSS Close Quarters Stock drastically lowers the CR-56 AMAX’s ADS speed, allowing you to quickly deliver a highly accurate spray of bullets in just a blink of an eye. While this attachment won’t stop you from falling prey to the popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts, it will increase your odds of survival when encountering these lightning-fast SMGs.

Rounding things off is the XRK CR-56 Rubberized Wrap. This trusty rear grip attachment increases your overall accuracy, giving you even more precision when you’re gunning for those all-important headshot challenges.

The XRK Zodiac S440, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Round Mags are the three most optimal attachments here, so make sure you build around these whenever you make a new loadout.