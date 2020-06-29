Best Chopper LMG loadout for Call of Duty: Mobile

The Chopper LMG is now available in Call of Duty: Mobile, but what is the best set-up and class for it? Well, there are a few tips and tricks that you should follow for now.

CoD: Mobile has been a smash hit with Call of Duty fans around the globe and is now its seventh season of content. Radioactive Agent, as the season is called, has seen a brand-new map added to the mix, as well as a huge expansion to the Isolated battle royale mode, and new cosmetics.

On top of all that, there are new weapons too. The newest comes in the form of the Chopper light-machine gun – which is the ChainSAW from CoD: Ghosts. The fast-firing weapon is available for free by completing challenges and you can also purchase it from the lucky draw.

Once you get your hands on it, however, there a few key attachments that you should be running with it.

Best setup for Chopper LMG in CoD Mobile

According to YouTuber HawksNest, the recoil of the weapon is pretty easy to control but if you’re wanting to play aggressively, you can be hampered by the mobility – LMGs do cause you to move slowly, after all.

In terms of class set-up, he recommends using a Stock, a Laser Sight, and Quickdraw. This will allow you to add a tiny touch of speed to the Chopper LMG.

As for perks, you want to go with Lightweight, Hard Wired, and Dead Silence. Again, this should help with mobility.

Chopper LMG best attachments

Quickdraw

Stock

Laser Sight

Perks

Lightweight

Hard Wired

Dead Silence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_6wVdnyiM4

Of course, setting up a class that you like means that you can switch things around based on how the weapon is feeling. If you’re feeling the Laser Sight, something like the Extended Mags or Fast Reload isn’t a bad choice either.

Though, you will have to level up the weapon once you’ve unlocked it in order to get these attachments. That might take a minute but it’ll be worth the effort and you’ll be running riots in game with the Chopper.