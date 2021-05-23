Best Call Of Duty players to never win Champs - Dexerto

During the CDL 2021 All-Star break, Reverse Sweep’s crew decided to focus on a different type of star. Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford broke down who they think are the best Call of Duty players to never win a CoD Champs.

Winning rings is often the barometer for players to enter the CoD GOAT discussion, but what about the best to ever play despite failing to win Champs? For Enable, it’s his former teammate: Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams. For Pacman? Ulysses ‘AquA’ Silva. And for Bedford, it’s co-host Enable.