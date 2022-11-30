Best Bryson 890 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Warzone 2’s Bryson 890 is a powerhouse of a shotgun with great damage, accuracy, and versatility – but only with the right loadout. Here’s the best Bryson 890 loadout and class along with the best attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Warzone 2 features a plethora of powerful guns to take through the battle royale. Each has its own powers and lends itself well to certain playstyles. One such playstyle is the up-close and personal tactic where players will traverse the map in search for the enemy, hitting them with devastating damage and sending them to the Gulag before they know what’s happened.

One of the best weapons to use for that style is the Bryson 890. It’s got the capability to be quick, deadly, and extremely easy to use – but only with the right loadout and class setup. So, we’ve put together the best Bryson 890 loadout along with the best equipment, Perks, and attachments to secure sweet Warzone Victory.

Contents

Best Bryson 890 Warzone 2 loadout

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Guard: Demo X50 Tactical Pump

Demo X50 Tactical Pump Stock : Sawed Off Mod

: Sawed Off Mod Barrel : 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire

: 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire Laser: Point-G3P 04

The Bryson 890 is powerful but needs a little control to make it effective in a game like Warzone 2. We recommend using the Bryson Choke Muzzle and the 21.5″ Bryson Tacfire Barrel to tighten the weapon’s pellet spread and increase its range, perfect for taking down an enemy from any distance.

With the accuracy and range taken care of, the next element to focus on is speed. The Bryson 890 has good recoil control but the speed and handling suffer greatly. Putting the Demo X50 Tactical Pump and the Sawed Off Mod onto the Bryson 890 will greatly improve your ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speed.

Lastly, for an added optional boost we suggest using the Point-G3P 04 Laser. It may make you visible when aiming down the sight but that extra hipfire accuracy and recoil control will let you take down an enemy no matter how quick you need to be.

Activision The Bryson 890 is a fantastic shotgun with the right loadout.

Best Bryson 890 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Currently, you can’t create your own class in Warzone 2, so we recommend choosing the Weapon Specialist Perk Package with this loadout.

The Package comes with Overkill and Strong Arm. Overkill is perfect for situations where you need something other than a shotgun. While Strong Arm is ideal for getting that well-placed grenade when and where you want it.

As for the Bonus Perk, Spotter is a great way to keep safe from any hidden tricky Claymores or deadly Killstreaks. Then, Survivor will aim to keep you safe from the enemy too, allowing you to ping downed players and get revived quicker.

Lastly, we recommend using Grenades and Stun Grenades for your lethal and tactical. Both will allow you to easily storm a room by both damaging and confusing them before coming in with the Bryson 890.

How to unlock the Bryson 890 in Warzone 2

You can unlock the Bryson 890 by reaching level 16 with the Bryson 800, a weapon you get access to from the beginning of the game.

It shouldn’t take too long to level up the Bryson 800 with a few successful games or an XP Token.

Best Bryson 890 alternatives in Warzone 2

If you’re tired of the Bryson 890 but still want to stay in the Shotgun category, we recommend returning to the Bryson 800.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something with a little more punch and range, the Lockwood MK2 or the TAQ-M are both fantastic choices.

That’s the best Bryson 890 loadout in Warzone 2. Now you can get right back to taking down the enemy with ease. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides:

