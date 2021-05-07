Best Cold War CARV.2 class loadout: Attachments, Perks & Setup - Dexerto

The CARV.2 is the latest Tactical Rifle to join Black Ops Cold War’s ever-growing arsenal in Season 3. Here are all the attachments you need to increase your kill potential in multiplayer.

The CARV.2 (G11) is the latest burst rifle to join both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War in Season 3. This lethal Tactical Rifle comes packed with a fast rate of fire and high damage, which makes it extremely versatile when playing on the game’s standard multiplayer maps. Many Call of Duty players believe the burst rifle meta was over, but the CARV.2 could change both Warzone and the Cold War meta.

If you’re looking for a replacement for the recently nerfed M16 and AUG weapons, then our Cold War CARV.2 loadout will give you the tools needed to claim those all-important killstreaks. Whether the CARV.2 has what it takes to overthrow Cold War’s current meta weapons remains to be seen, but this lethal loadout certainly demonstrates just how powerful this TAC Rifle truly is.

How to unlock the CARV.2 in Cold War

In order to unlock the CARV.2 in Cold War, you’ll need to rapidly kill 2 or more players in 10 different completed matches while using tactical rifles. The quick TTK makes this challenge pretty simple, particularly when you’re playing on the smaller maps like Nuketown ‘84.

Best CARV.2 build for Cold War

Attachments

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 22.5” Task Force

Body: Tiger Team Spotlight

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 54 Rnd Drum

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

This loadout makes the CARV.2 extremely potent in Black Ops Cold War and while it may not be as mobile as the game’s SMGs, it is capable of killing an enemy in just two bursts. While you can make a build without the Gunfighter Wild Card, the three additional attachment slots really make this gun pop off.

First up on the attachment list is that of the Millstop Reflex Optic, which provides just enough magnification without obscuring your sight in close-quarters combat. The CARV.2’s recoil is also non existent when you equip both the Infantry Compensator and Field Agent Foregrip.

These attachments reduce any horizontal/vertical recoil, which allows you to effortlessly beam your targets with deadly precision. Combine this with the added damage from the 22.5” Task Barrel, and you have a recipe for success.

The 50% increase in bullet velocity also helps you hit targets on larger maps and game modes. This can be switched out for the Steady Aim Laser if you’d rather increase the CARV.2’s hip-fire accuracy.

Having a loadout with fast ADS and sprint to fire time has always been important in Cold War, so both the Airborne Elastic Wrap and Raider Pad Stock are a must, especially if you wish to compete against the MAC-10 and MP5 SMGs.

Lastly, the 54 Rnd Drum provides you with enough ammunition to pick up those all-important multi-kills. While this attachment may not lower your ADS time, the -10% to reload quickness can prove fatal if you’re not careful. To avoid any frustrating deaths, it’s best to keep reloading to a minimum and duck behind cover when you do need to change mags.

Best CARV.2 Cold War setup (Perks & equipment)

Perk 1: Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Gear Head

Perk 3: Ghost

Secondary: M1911

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Field Upgrade: Field Mic

Tactical: Stimshot

Lethal: Semtex

Just like most Black Ops Cold War loadouts in Season 3, our CARV.2 loadout utilizes both Tactical Mask, Gear Head, and Ghost. Tactical Mask reduces the duration of enemy tactical equipment, while Gear Head greatly decreases the cooldown time for Field Upgrades.

This ensures you have plenty of opportunities to put down your Field Mic, which will help you spot your next target. Ghost will also keep you off any pesky enemy Spy Planes that fly overhead, enabling you to get the drop on your opponents.

Lastly, both the Stimshot and Semtex will help you catch any pesky campers and keep your health topped up after particularly close firefights.

Alternative CARV.2 loadout

While the CARV.2 may be the latest burst-fire rifle in Cold War Season 3, it may not fit your overall playstyle. Fortunately, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. First up, is the Krig 6. This powerful AR comes packed with great accuracy and range damage, which makes it perfect for both multiplayer and Warzone. You can check out our best Krig loadout right here.

Of course, if the Krig doesn’t take your fancy, there’s always the AK-47. While the AK-47 has always been a decent pick in Cold War, the recent buffs have made it even more powerful in Warzone. Our AK-47 loadout transforms this AR into a close-quarters SMG, which absolutely dominates opponents in Call of Duty’s Warzone mode.

There you have it, the best CARV.2 loadout you can use in Black Ops Cold War. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and updates.