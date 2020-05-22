Best AX-50 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

Modern Warfare and Warzone give players masses of choice when it comes to attachments and weaponry, but what are your best options when it comes to the AX-50 sniper rifle?

Modern Warfare's sniping mechanics are very different from 2018's Black Ops 4, with scope-in times and handling all slowed considerably from past Call of Duty titles. While the Kar98K (technically a marksman rifle) is generally agreed as the fastest sniper in Modern Warfare, the AX-50 is probably the best when it comes to combining speed and power.

Not as powerful as the HDR and not as quick as the Kar98K, the AX-50 has grown to be the sniper of choice for a vast number of Warzone and Modern Warfare players.

Best AX-50 Warzone Loadout

First up is our recommended loadout for Warzone. Because of the size and scope of the Verdansk map, this loadout is more geared towards damage range and picking enemies off from long distances.

Arguably most important to this class is the thermal scope. Unless an enemy has got Cold-Blooded through a loadout drop, this will highlight them at almost any distance, allowing you to stay one step ahead.

The Singuard Arms Pro barrel and Compensator will both reduce recoil and boost damage range, without hindering mobility to the extent of the 32.0" extended barrel. This will be aided even more by the Rubberized Grip Tape, which will steady your shots and enable you to maintain accuracy without having to zoom out and reset your shots.

Finally, the Singuard Arms Evader stock massively increases your movement speed while ADS. This is seriously important in Warzone, allowing you to strafe and make yourself a harder target when sniping at opponents.

Best AX-50 Modern Warfare Loadout

This loadout for general use in Modern Warfare is, unlike the earlier Warzone class, far more geared to quicker ADS and giving you the best chance against closer enemies who are most likely using SMGs or ARs.

The only attachment that remains is the Singuard Arms Evader stock, thanks to its viability and usefulness in a host of situations. It allows you to ADS and strafe, giving you the best chance of killing enemies who know you're coming.

The barrel has been replaced by the 17.0" Factory Barrel, minimizing ADS time at the expense of range. While range is reduced, one-shot kills will still be fairly easy to come by thanks to the gun's impressive starting range.

The Tac Laser and Stippled Grip Tape will help you line up shots before aiming down sights, as well as slightly reducing the time it takes to get your scope up.

Finally, 7 round mags allow you to stay in the action for longer. Public matches will generally be faster-paced than Warzone matches, meaning the extra couple of shots could get you out of a sticky patch without the need to hide and reload.

That rounds off our list of the best AX-50 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare!