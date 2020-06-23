Best AUG loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The AUG may not be the go-to weapon in Warzone anymore, but with the upcoming Grau nerf, it could see a lot more play in both Modern Warfare's battle royale and multiplayer modes. Here, we break down two of the strongest AUG loadouts you should be using.

While the Grau is currently dominating the current Call of Duty weapon meta, this incredibly precise SMG delivers consistent damage across a variety of ranges. The AUG absolutely crushed foes during Season 2, mostly thanks to its large clip size, accurate firing pattern, low recoil, and high damage.

With the assault rifle class still remaining the top pick for their overall accuracy and range, it’s not at all surprising then that the AUG continues to be such a popular pick – after all, this SMG dishes out plenty of damage in both close-quarters skirmishes and medium-range gunfights. In order to help you get the most out of the AUG, we’ve put together two loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge over your foes.

Best AUG loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

407mm Extended Barrel

Integral Hybrid

Forge TAC CQB Comb

5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums

Both medium and long-range firefights are incredibly common in Verdansk, particularly in early-game rounds when the majority of the map is still safe from the clutches of the gas circle. As a result, you’ll want to pick a loadout that can reliably drop enemies at a distance and still give you a fighting chance in any scrappy close-quarters fights.

This loadout is tailored around pushing the AUG’s effective range to its very limits, while also giving you enough damage to stop enemy squads dead in their tracks. The first two attachments on the list are the Monolithic Suppressor and 407mm Extended Barrel.

These two attachments not only drastically increase your effective damage range, they also reduce the AUG's punchy recoil and speed up its bullet travel time. Of course, this does come with a major downside as your ADS speed will decrease. While the Forge TAC CQB Comb slightly alleviates this issue, it’s often best to begin aiming down the AUG’s sight early on to avoid any frustrating deaths.

The Integral Hybrid allows you to effortlessly switch between both Reflex and 3.25x Scout sights, giving you the accuracy needed to secure those game-winning headshots. It’s important to remember that this SMG performs more like an assault rifle, so try to use it like one when you're gunning for those ranged kills.

Rounding things off is the 5.56 NATO 60-Round Drums. Those of you that have played a lot of Warzone will know just how important it is to have plenty of ammo, especially when you need to take down multiple armored targets. This 60-round drum is a must for any player that's aiming to rack up a high amount of kills and secure those satisfying squad wipes.

Best AUG loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

Monolithic Suppressor

Forge TAC CQB Comb

Commando Foregrip

5.56 NATO 30-Round Drums

Stippled Grip Tape

Unlike Modern Warfare’s Warzone mode, the majority of the game’s standard multiplayer maps favor close-quarter to medium engagement ranges. As a result, this loadout is tailored around this aspect of play. Both the Monolithic Suppressor and Forge TAC CQB Comb remain equipped thanks to their overall effectiveness, but everything else has been swapped out.

The Commando Foregrip is a staple pick for the majority of guns thanks to its superior recoil stabilization and general aiming stability, making it very easy to beam opponents with highly-accurate rounds to the head and chest.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve removed the Integral Hybrid optic to further decrease the ADS time, while enhancing this further with the Stippled Grip Tape. Not only does this attachment drastically decrease ADS time, it also lowers the sprint to fire speed.

Lastly, the 5.56 NATO 30-Round Drums help to buff the AUG’s damage output, giving it increased range without the cost to the gun's ADS and overall mobility.

While the AUG may not be as powerful as the MP5 or Fennec, these setups will certainly allow you to net yourself plenty of kills in both Warzone and Modern Warfare's standard multiplayer modes.