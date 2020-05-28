Best audio settings for Modern Warfare and Warzone

Understanding and registering audio, especially footsteps, is key to success in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, so we’ve analyzed the best audio settings for players to use.

Like most things in Call of Duty, audio settings are subject to preference, but you can tease out some options that players ought to try out based on experimentation and what the world's best players use.

The principal audio settings are Audio Mix, Master Volume, Music Volume, Dialogue Volume, and Effects Volume. Of those, Audio Mix is the only one that is not on a 0-100 scale and is the one that will dictate how the majority of sound in your game is experienced.

Focused primarily on hearing footsteps in the game, we’ve found that players like Atlanta FaZe pro Preston “Priestahh” Greiner (who is also part of the current world record for most kills as a quad squad in Warzone) all share the same favorite Audio Mix: Boost High.

They also all share similar levels for the other settings, keeping Master, Effects, and Dialogue Volume high while decreasing Music Volume.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaGCkg5_CZM

Best Modern Warfare and Warzone Audio Settings

Audio Mix: Boost High

Master Volume: 85

Music Volume: 20

Dialogue Volume: 100

Effects Volume: 100

In order to have a balanced input of opinions on how best to optimize your settings, we looked at the preferences of various professional streamers and Call of Duty League players before rounding off with the most thorough, in-depth YouTuber: JackFrags. They all play at the highest level of the game and have different setups, ensuring balanced input.

For the streamers, we considered Warzone Wednesday winners and current or former Warzone world-record holders, like Charlie “MuTeX” Saouma, Vikram “Vikkstar” Singh Barn and Tyler “TeePee” Polchow. As for pro players, we looked at the settings used by the aforementioned Priestahh, New York Subliners’ Dillon “Attach” Price, and Dallas Empire’s Ian “Crimsix” Porter.

Every single professional streamer and player we researched used Boost High for their Audio Mix, with Vikkstar explaining that the “high-frequency sounds—which is footsteps, whereas explosions are low sounds.”

Given how vital hearing footsteps is to Call of Duty, having them boosted is fully worth losing some of the grandiosity of the sound effects found in explosions and killstreaks.

But JackFrags makes an opposing argument that speaks to just how important it is for players to follow their personal preferences. After spending hours experimenting, he discovered that due to sound dampening (footsteps becoming quieter when behind surfaces like closed doors or on grass and dirt instead of metal steps), “Home Theater” may actually be preferred for players who want audio consistency above all else.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UmYjqKik7Mg

While most players will prefer heightened footstep audio cues overall, even if some consistency is lost (perhaps when a footstep audio cue becomes a lower sound due to sound dampening on grass)—some will ultimately rather have consistent audio.

Similarly, while some choose to have their Music Volume set to 0, others are happy with a little added drama and are comfortable kicking it up to around 20 (TeePee being one such example).

While most will be subject to preference, players should still generally choose between Boost High and Home Theater for their Audio Mix, play at whatever Master Volume feels most comfortable, lower Music Volume for lessened distractions and, finally, keep Effects and Dialogue Volume high to ensure nothing is missed (like an enemy using Armor Plates or someone planting a Claymore).