Best ASG-89 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The ASG-89 is a shotgun that can dominate up close in Warzone, with it being among the best CQB weapons in the game if you use the right loadout.

Shotguns have had a turbulent time since Black Ops 6’s integration. Most of them have been nerfed, leaving Warzone fans who enjoy using this unique weapon class with little to no competitive options. After all, not everyone wants to use a submachine gun.

Thankfully, there are still some exceptions that can hold their own if you build them right. One of these is the ASG-89, and this is the loadout you’ll want to use to win as many duels as possible.

Best ASG-89 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Modified Choke Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Laser: Tactical Laser

Tactical Laser Fire Mods: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

Dexerto

Shotguns in Warzone have a unique mechanic where they fire an extra pellet if you are aimed in rather than using hipfire. Interestingly, this also applies to Tactical Stance, making the Tactical Laser a must to benefit from both this and the improved handling it provides. That extra pellet makes a big difference, with the shotgun being much more consistent within its effective range.

The 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath increases total damage and overtime damage, which makes it a perfect fit for Warzone, where players have increased health. By using this, you can literally watch the world burn as you rack up kills and wipe out entire squads with just a few shots.

To further improve consistency and mobility, it’s highly recommended to use both the Modified Choke and CQB Grip. Using these together means shots fired will be more accurate, and the ASG-89 itself will be more mobile, making it easier to get up close and personal.

Round off the build by equipping the Extended Mag II, a drum attachment that boosts the magazine capacity from 10 rounds to 20. If you want to take down multiple adversaries quickly, this is a must, as without it you’ll be constantly reloading and potentially left vulnerable to a counterattack.

Best ASG-89 class: Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Survivor

Survivor Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Birdseye

Birdseye Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Dexerto

When using a shotgun like the ASG-89, you’ll be fighting up close more often than not. However, that’s not easy to do without being downed, so it’s important to use perks like Tracker and Birdseye to gain more intel. The former reveals enemy footsteps while the latter counters Ghost, making it practically impossible for enemies to hide from you or catch you off guard.

In the third perk slot, Survivor enhances health regeneration and lets your teammates revive you faster if you are downed. Ideally, you won’t have to rely on this perk at all, but it provides a valuable fallback option in case you get in trouble and need saving.

The Overkill wildcard is mandatory with any shotgun, as your effective range is very limited without a second primary weapon to switch to. You’ll want to use a versatile assault rifle or LMG to make the most of this, with the XM4, GPR-91, and XMG all being meta options.

It’s never a bad idea to use a Throwing Knife to easily finish off downed targets without having to waste additional shots. Finally, a Smoke Grenade can be used to create temporary cover to either cross dangerous areas or revive downed teammates safely without being noticed.

ASG-89 pros and cons

PROS CONS Fast TTK up close Very short range Easy to use A niche weapon that won’t be for everyone Fast rate of fire Often outgunned by meta SMGs A great choice for Resurgence Impractical in Battle Royale modes

The ASG-89 is a competitive option that ranks reasonably well in the Warzone meta. While not top-tier by any means, its incredible close-range damage ensures that it is a fairly strong primary that will beat out most other weapons.

Its main strengths are that the ASG-89 is easy to use and has a fast rate of fire. This makes it a great choice for Resurgence game modes, where most gunfights take place at close range anyway. However, you will have a much tougher time using this in Battle Royale modes, as its practically non-existent range makes it a liability more often than not.

For most players, this won’t be a weapon you’ll want to use because its flaws make it an inherently niche choice. Despite this, you might enjoy using it if you prefer a hyperaggressive playstyle and are not afraid of putting yourself right in the middle of the action, even if that means you could get downed at any moment.

How to unlock the ASG-89

You can unlock the ASG-89 by reaching Level 31, at which point it will be available to use on custom loadouts. It can also be permanently unlocked by spending a Prestige Token or acquiring any ASG-89 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best ASG-89 alternative in Warzone

Dexerto

If you enjoy using fast-firing shotguns, consider trying this Maelstrom loadout that is absolutely lethal at close range. It is only effective out to a few meters but is among the best options if you want something that dominates up close.

Alternatively, you might be better off using the Best SMGs, with these top-tier options typically topping the close-range meta. Also, be sure to check out the best Warzone loadouts and best Assault Rifles to find the perfect weapon to pair with your primary of choice.