Best AS VAL loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The Season 6 update has hit both Modern Warfare and Warzone, bringing with it a host of exciting new content for players to sink their teeth into. Alongside the usual bugfixes and nerfs, Infinity Ward has added two new guns to the game’s ever-growing roster. Here, we break down the strongest AS VAL loadouts you should be using.

Warzone Season 6 is finally live and players have been busy getting to grips with the game-changing Metro station, fresh floor loot, new maps, and deadly battle pass weapons. One of the new weapons introduced to the game in the latest content update was the AS VAL. This assault rifle boasts a blisteringly fast rate of fire and incredibly quick TTK, making it one of the most sought after weapons this season.

Advertisement

Whether the AS VAL will be able to topple the Kilo’s dominant reign in Warzone remains to be seen, but for now, this new weapon still packs a mighty punch. Unlocking Modern Warfare’s latest assault rifle is also incredibly easy, so you should be able to add it to your arsenal in no time. In order to help you get the most out of the AS VAL, we’ve put together two loadouts you can use to dominate your enemies in Warzone and Modern Warfare's standard multiplayer.

Best AS VAL Warzone loadout

VLK 200mm Osa

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

30 Round Mags

Rubberized Grip Tape

Not only does the AS VAL’s lightning-fast fire rate allow it to rival the game’s most popular SMGs, its clean iron sights and integral suppressor give you a lot of choices when it comes to attachments. However, due to the large scale nature of Warzone’s Verdansk map, this loadout is all about maximizing the AS VAL’s damage and overall accuracy.

Advertisement

As a result, the VLK Osa barrel is a must pick. This barrel enhances both the gun’s damage range and bullet velocity, while the VLK 3.0x Optic allows you to easily hit targets at medium range distances. The VLK Optic doesn’t just offer the best visual clarity, it also comes packed with hidden recoil reduction that minimizes the VAL’s vertical kick.

If that wasn’t enough, we’ve also used the Commando Foregrip and Rubberized Grip Tape to further improve the gun’s stability. You’ll still need to pull down on your mouse or controller’s analog stick, but these attachments should keep your shots on target when going full auto.

Lastly, the 30 Round Mags are also a must in Warzone, especially if you wish to chew through armored units and secure those all-important squad wipes.

Advertisement

Best AS VAL loadout for Modern Warfare

Stovl SOF

Stovl 6P30 Skelet

Commando Foregrip

30 Round Mags

Stippled Grip Tape

The majority of Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer maps favor close-quarter firefights, so mobility and fast ADS speeds are vital to your performance. Fortunately, the AS VAL has a bunch of attachments that make it incredibly deadly in most game modes.

This loadout is specifically tailored around enhancing the AS VAL’s ADS speed and mobility. As a result, we’ve removed both VLK 200mm Osa barrel and VLK 3.0x Optic. Instead, we’ve replaced the barrel with the Stovl SOF and kept the standard iron sights. The Stovl 6P30 Skelet and Stippled Grip Tape also serve to bolster the gun’s weapon handling and sprint to fire speed.

Rounding things off are Commando Foregrip and 30 Round Mags. These two attachments should be the bread and butter of any AS VAL loadout, particularly if you’re looking to pick up quick multi-kills. With this multiplayer loadout, you’ll be able to aggressively run and gun your way to victory.

Advertisement

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone or even Multiplayer, check out our full list of best loadouts for every gun.