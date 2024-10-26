Best AS VAL in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

Based on early impressions, all signs point toward the XM4 and AK-74 being the best assault rifles in Black Ops 6, but the AS VAL sets itself apart from the rest of the competition with its impressive damage profile.

Black Ops 6 ARs tend to fit one of two roles. For example, the XM4 is a jack-of-all-trades that doesn’t necessarily have one standout characteristic but does everything well. On the other hand, some players prefer weapons like the AK-74 because it has overpowering damage at the cost of recoil control.

The AS VAL fits a similar mold of the AK-74, but even more extreme, as it eliminates enemies faster than any other AR, but also has the worst recoil. The high-risk, high-reward nature of this weapon makes it a compelling option, but only in the right hands.

Let’s jump right into which attachments help make the AS VAL more manageable to control.

Best Black Ops 6 AS VAL loadout

Dexerto

Barrel: Suppressed Reinforced Barrel

Suppressed Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

Extended Mag II Underbarrel: Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip Fire Mods: Recoil Springs

The AS VAL’s two main weaknesses are its difficult-to-control recoil and small magazine capacity. Our loadout focuses on addressing those issues. To start, the Vertical Grip significantly improves horizontal recoil, while the Recoil Springs help first shot recoil and vertical recoil.

Next, the Suppressed Reinforced Barrel extends the AR’s damage range and increases bullet velocity. Some players prefer the Reinforced Gain-Twist Barrel because it provides a better boost to bullet velocity, but it’s more worthwhile to add a few more meters to maximum damage range.

It’s difficult to find an attachment better than the Ergonomic Grip as it provides massive boosts to slide to fire, dive to fire, and aim down sight speeds.

Dexerto

To round out our loadout, every AS VAL loadout should have the Extended Mag II equipped as it increases magazine capacity from 20 to 40 at the cost of reload quickness, aim down sight, and sprint to fire speeds.

You never want to lose mobility, but 20 bullets is not enough. So, this attachment is a necessary evil.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for AS VAL loadout

Dexerto

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk Greed : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Enforcer

Most Multiplayer maps on Black Ops 6 are small or medium sized, so our Perks and attachment are tailored for fast-paced and aggressive players.

Double Time is a must for any loadout as greatly increases the duration of tactical sprinting. This Perk will save you on more than one occasion, as you either try to run away from a gunfight or outmaneuver the opposition.

In a similar fashion, Gung Ho allows you to move faster when reloading or using equipment, and reload while tactical sprinting.

Tracker makes it easier to know where the opposition is at at all times, as it reveals enemy footprints.



Dexerto

Since we have the Ergonomic Grip equipped which improves slide to fire, dive to fire, and aim down sight speeds, Dexterity is a must-use perk because it reduces weapon motion when sliding or diving.

AS VAL pros and cons

Pros Cons Class-leading TTK Hard to control recoil Built-in suppressor hides you on the mini-map Small magazine size Excellent mobility Difficult to use

Thanks to data provided by TrueGameData, the AS VAL has the fastest time-to-kill among Black Ops 6 ARs. In saying that, the recoil does mean that players have to be highly confident in their aim to succeed with it.

So, while the AS VAL is a meta weapon in Multiplayer, options like the XM4 and AK-74 are more accessible to players and less prone to mistakes that could cost you your life during a round.

How to unlock AS VAL in Black Ops 6

The AS VAL is unlocked by reaching level 55, making it the last weapon you get before reaching Prestige. Double XP tokens didn’t carry over from Modern Warfare 3, making it even harder to reach this mark.

Black Ops 6 AS VAL alternatives

If the AS VAL doesn’t check off every box of what you want from an AR, the AMES 85 is an underrated option that deservers more attention. In addition, some players believe that the GPR 91 is the worst AR in Black Ops 6, but it is actually very good with the right attachments.

