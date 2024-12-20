Best AMR Mod 4 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The AMR Mod 4 is the latest sniper rifle added in Warzone and stands out as the best sniper rifle in the game, especially when used with the right loadout.

Bolt-action snipers are the classic option that most people prefer, but there’s something equally satisfying about a good semi-auto marksman weapon too. From the original Barrett .50 cal to the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, Call of Duty has seen its fair share of powerful semi-auto snipers over the years.

Only time will tell if the AMR Mod 4 is on that level, but it’s certainly a solid enough weapon that has its strengths. However, you’ll need to use an optimized build, as this gun has quite a few issues that need to be addressed. With that said, this is the best AMR Mod 4 loadout that you’ll want to use.

Best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Warzone

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Stock Pad: Weighted Pad

Weighted Pad Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Dexerto

The Reinforced Barrel is a must to make the AMR Mod 4 worthwhile, as it boosts both damage range and bullet velocity. These are key stats on any sniper rifle because they make it so much easier to land shots at long range and extend the range that it can kill in one shot.

This sniper rifle has a lot of recoil, which can be frustrating when you are trying to land follow-up shots. Thankfully, using the Ported Compensator makes doing so much easier by reducing both vertical and horizontal recoil. Likewise, the Lightweight Pad greatly reduces aiming idle sway, so those critical opening shots will hit their mark more often.

There’s no way to entirely fix this gun’s slow handling, as this is a heavy weapon by its very nature, but using the Quickdraw Grip certainly helps. When equipped, this rear grip speeds up how fast you can aim in by 11%. This feels very noticeable and aids the sniper in not feeling quite as cumbersome.

Last but not least, the Extended Mag I increases magazine capacity from 5 rounds to 8 rounds. That means you can fire three more shots before having to reload, which can be the difference between wiping out a full squad or leaving a survivor to come back and get their revenge.

Best Perks, Equipment, and Wildcard

Perk 1: Scavenger

Scavenger Perk 2: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 3: Birdseye

Birdseye Wildcard: Overkill

Overkill Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

Dexerto

When using the AMR Mod 4, you’ll want to equip the Scavenger perk to resupply on ammo more easily. This ensures that you’ll have rounds to fire when they count most, so you won’t miss out on any big-time plays.

Cold-Blooded is a natural fit on any sniper rifle, as it prevents the Alertness perk from triggering. This makes it harder for enemies to dodge your opening shot, which will always be the most important. You can partner this with Birdseye to locate other squads more easily using your enhanced UAVs. This combination lets you easily hunt down teams and gun them down before they know what hit them.

Using the Overkill wildcard is highly recommended with this weapon. After all, the AMR Mod 4 is only useful at long range, so any gunfights up close will be a lost cause. That is unless you use Overkill alongside a versatile assault rifle like the XM4, which can be pulled out in situations where the heavy-duty sniper rifle struggles.

In those very situations, you might also have a tough time finishing off downed targets, so it’s best to use a Throwing Knife to dispatch of them quickly before their teammates can come to help. For tactical equipment, a Snapshot Grenade lets you see enemies through walls for a short period, which complements the AMR Mod 4’s incredible bullet penetration, potentially creating some montage-worthy clips.

AMR Mod 4 pros and cons

PROS CONS Impressive one-shot kill range Relatively low bullet velocity Default scope is easy to use Significant kick between shots Fairly fast fire rate Terrible handling stats Competitive in Battle Royale modes Essentially useless in Resurgence

Truth be told, the AMR Mod 4 is an average weapon that doesn’t stand out among its peers. Early on, there were fears it would dominate Warzone using the CHF Barrel, which allowed it to one-shot down to the chest. However, this was quickly disabled, leaving the heavy-duty sniper rifle in a tough spot.

While its range is impressive, it struggles in most other areas. The AMR Mod 4 has poor bullet velocity, significant recoil, and god-awful handling stats. These flaws make it essentially useless in Resurgence, but it is still an okay option in battle royale modes.

If nothing else, the AMR Mod 4 serves a niche for those who enjoy using semi-auto sniper rifles. After all, this is the best semi-auto sniper in the game now. Admittedly, that’s not saying much when its main competition is the SVD and KV Inhibitor, neither of which are even close to being meta.

How to unlock the AMR Mod 4 in Warzone

You can unlock the AMR Mod 4 by completing the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event, at which point it will be available to use on your custom loadouts. It can also be unlocked by acquiring any AMR Mod 4 blueprint, either as a reward, through the store, or via the Battle Pass.

Best AMR Mod 4 alternatives

Dexerto

The LR 7.62 is the best overall sniper rifle in Warzone, making it the definitive option for most players. It has a far slower fire rate than the AMR Mod 4 but makes up for that with its incredible bullet velocity that is among the best in the game.

For more ideas on what to use instead of the AMR Mod 4, check out the best Sniper Rifle loadouts in Warzone. These marksman weapons are topping the current meta and stand out as some of the best weapons in Call of Duty’s battle royale.