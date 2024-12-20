Best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

The AMR Mod 4, the Barret .50 Cal, has arrived in Black Ops 6 through the CODMAS event, bringing another incredibly deadly semi-automatic sniper rifle.

The Barret has been a Call of Duty staple, appearing in all of the original Modern Warfare games as well as Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch’s previous game. Now called the AMR Mod 4, its semi-automatic fire rate makes it a fantastic choice for taking down enemies in quick succession.

You’ll need the meta attachments, perks, and equipment to get the most from it, so here’s the best AMR Mod 4 loadout in Black Ops 6.

Best BO6 AMR Mod 4 loadout attachments

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Extended Mag 1 Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Commando Grip Laser: Strelok Laser

With Gunfighter Wildcard:

Stock Pad: Lightweight Pad

Lightweight Pad Comb: Combat Riser

Combat Riser Fire Mod: Recoil Springs





Building the best Black Ops 6 AMR Mod 4 loadout is all about improving its mobility, recoil control, and bullet velocity.

To kick things off, the Ported Compensator is a great choice as it gives less recoil on the first shot and reduces vertical recoil, making it easier to recenter for the next target. The Reinforced Barrel increases both bullet velocity and damage range – to vital stats for a Sniper Rifle.

The Extended Mag is worth equipping as it’ll give you a few extra shots before moving on to the next target. You’ll want to increase the AMR Mod 4’s mobility, so the Commando Grip increases both sprint to fire and ADS speed, and finally, the Strelok Laser makes quickscoping easier as you’ll be more accurate when aiming in.

Gunfighter is totally optional on this loadout but if you want to use it, we’d recommend the Lightweight Pad for less aiming idle sway, Combat Riser for better flinch resistance, and Recoil Springs to further improve recoil control.

Best perks, wildcard & equipment

Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4 (Perk Greed): Dexterity

Dexterity Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Tactical Equipment: Stim Shot

Stim Shot Lethal Equipment: Frag

Frag Wildcard: Perk Greed or Gunfighter





We’d recommend using the Perk Greed Wildcard with the AMR Mod 4 as you’ll be able to use the Enforcer Combat Speciality, buffing your health regeneration and movement speed after each kill while still being able to use Fast Hands.

Gung-Ho lets you reload while sprinting which keeps you mobile, while Double Time increases your Tactical Sprint duration to quickly get around the map. And throwing Fast Hands in the mix lets you quickly swap to a pistol if you’re in trouble.

Perk Greed lets you add Dexterity is the perfect combination for a sniper as after each kill, you’ll be immediately ready for the next foe or have the movement speed for a quick getaway. If you prefer having eight attachments, then you should drop Dexterity.

The Trophy System is always handy as it’ll keep you safe from incoming explosives. The Stim lets you quickly regain health even if you didn’t get the kill, and a perfectly cooked Frag Grenade is devastating.

AMR Mod 4 pros & cons

Semi-auto fire makes multi-kills easy High recoil between shots Fast fire rate Huge one-shot kill potential

The AMR Mod 4 has quickly become the best Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6, with its semi-automatic fire rate and massive one-shot potential making it easy to gun down multiple enemies in quick succession.

It will one-shot anywhere above the knee so you don’t even need to be particularly accurate. Just equip the meta attachments listed above and you’ll be able to quickly take down anyone standing in your way. It’s particularly effective on small maps like Nuketown where enemies are concentrated, as you’ll get easy quadfeeds.

How to unlock the AMR Mod 4

The AMR Mod 4 is unlocked through the Archie’s Festival Frenzy event in BO6 and Warzone. Here, you’ll need to collect enough Jolly Archies to open all the presents, and then the AMR will be yours. To speed up the process, check out how to quickly farm Jolly Archies.

Activision

Once the event ends on January 3, it’ll be available to unlock through the Armory.

Best alternatives

The LR 7.62 is the best Sniper Rifle in Black Ops 6, having an incredible one-shot potential that makes quickscoping easy. The SVD isn’t quite as good but is semi-automatic so you’ll get similar benefits.

You can also check out the best controller and PC settings for Black Ops 6 to take full advantage of the devastatingly powerful AMR Mod 4.