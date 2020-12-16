Best AK74u loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

The GRU Suppressor might become a staple of BOCW SMGs in the game, though you can just as easily swap this out for another Muzzle such as the Spetsnaz Compensator, or not have a Muzzle at all. The problem with these suppressors is that they don’t offer the improved bullet velocity that Modern Warfare’s Monolithic Suppressor does, so might make them less common as players figure out the best Warzone loadouts.
The AK74u is a seriously impressive SMG.
Alternatively, you could opt for a Handle such as the Spetsnaz Field Grip to improve your ADS and flinch resistance, at the expense of sprint to fire time.
This loadout does follow similarly to what your old Modern Warfare SMG loadouts will look like that you used in Warzone, and over time the meta may change, but we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect that. For now, though, it should see you going steady in the battlefield, and help you secure a few wins along the way.
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone– including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.
What do the streamers and pros think of Warzone Season 1?
December 17, 2:34am GMT The reception to Warzone Season 1 has been pretty mixed across the entirely of the player base. Now, the streamers have weighed in, and their opinions are just as diverse.
Warzone players abusing invisibility exploit in Season 1
December 17, 1:36am GMT A new Warzone glitch is turning players invisible, making them near impossible to kill. It involves the newly-released Attack Helicopter, but we won’t detail how to activate the exploit due to its game-breaking nature.
The tourney organizers initially banned all Cold War cosmetics and then contemplated not allowing players to use any of the 30 new guns, but eventually, the event was delayed to a yet-to-be-announced date.
New Season 1 Combat Pack for PS4 & PS5
December 16, 9.00pm GMT PlayStation players who have an active subscription to PS-Plus can enjoy a free cosmetics bundle for Season One.
The bundle includes a total of seven items, including an Epic Sims Operator skin, a Legendary LMG Blueprint, and more.
Best Rebirth Island landing spots
December 16, 7.30pm GMT Check out our handy guide on Warzone’s new map – Rebirth Island, exploring all of the POIs and highlighting which landing spots are the best to aim for.
Zed 398 Swift Clover error fixed
December 16, 7.00pm GMT Treyarch released a hotfix in Black Ops Cold War that patched the annoying Zed 398 Swift Clover error for PC players.
The error, which started right as the Season One update dropped, was not allowing players to access any of the new maps on PC.
Best AUG loadout
December 16, 5.00pm GMT The AUG has been one of the strongest guns in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and it’s not available in Warzone.
Here’s a loadout you can really use to dominate Verdansk and Rebirth Island:
How to level weapons up fast
December 16, 4.53pm GMT This is the last one from the UK team today, and it’s not another loadout or a streamer talking about the game – just a few tips!
If you’re looking to level up your Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone, there’s a few things you can do.
Zombies remains a super popular gamemode, and might help you level your weapons quicker too.
December 16, 2.53pm GMT Knowing where to land is always a key part of any battle royale game, especially when it’s a brand new map.
Luckily for us, one of our writers – Alex Garton – has been jumping in and out of the new island since the patch dropped. Based on his experience, here’s a few of the best spots:
Security Area
Chemical Engineering
Prison Block
Some are busier than others, as you might expect. Here’s the full guide!
Mac-10 best loadout
December 16, 1.33pm GMT One of the biggest talking points, from what we’ve seen, is how devastating the Mac-10 looks since being integrated. If you would like to jump on the bandwagon, we’ve got an ideal loadout to get you started.
This MAC-10 loadout is great for those close-quarter scenarios.
December 16, 1.28pm GMT Responding to our #DexertoWarzone Twitter post, CDL commentator Maven has had his say on the update. He didn’t use the hashtag but we’ll let him off!
He said: “Go back to old respawn system. The lobbies are dying too fast and it promotes rat like behavior.”
In an earlier tweet, he said: “Shoutout to Treyarch/IW/Raven for this update. I can’t imagine how insane it was to have everything tied together like this for the first time. Will obviously need to be some balancing and what not…but it’s working smoothly and dope as hell.”
What do you think of Rebirth Island?
December 16, 12.33pm GMT Send us your reactions to the new Warzone season update using #DexertoWarzone and we’ll pick some of the best tweets. In terms of opinions, there’s a mixed bag so far:
Scott: “Needs starting player numbers bumped up, by the time the first circle comes around there is like 20 players left which isn’t much fun. I think the map could take 100 players easy.”
Mohamed: “Better than Verdansk with less campers…”
Ethan: “Who thought this was acceptable?”
Along with his tweet, Ethan posted a picture of the Diamond camo – which doesn’t look great.
Best Krig 6 loadout
December 16, 12.05pm GMT Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Check out the full loadout guide from Dexerto’s Jacob Hale here.
Most popular guns
December 16, 11.35am GMT As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.
In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.
Best M16 loadout
December 16, 11.25am GMT After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Dexerto’s James Busby has the latest on why this loadout will allow you to dominate on day one.
Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos
December 16, 10.55am GMT Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.
It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:
Drift0r: BOCW weapons strong but high recoil
December 16, 10.37am GMT Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.
Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.
“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”
The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone
December 16, 10am GMT A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip. Check this out.
M16 clip in Warzone
December 16, 3:06am ET Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.
How to unlock Groza and Mac-10
December 16, 3:04am ET The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.
Dexerto’s Alex Tsiaoussidis has the latest on how to unlock it.
Struggling to play Warzone?
December 16, 2:54am ET PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.
Tfue playing with M16 in Warzone
December 16, 2:48am ET Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”
Warzone Season 1 Battle Pass
December 16, 2:32am ET The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.
Warzone Season 1 download sizes
December 16, 2:17am ET According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.
PS4/PS5: 21GB
Xbox: 22GB
PC: 24GB
Attack helicopters coming
December 16, 12:24am ET Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.
You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.
Where is Rebirth Island?
December 15, 11:58pm ET The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”
December 15, 11:14pm ET The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.
December 15, 7:39pm ET As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.
All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.