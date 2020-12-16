Best AK74u loadout in Warzone for Black Ops Cold War Season 1

The GRU Suppressor might become a staple of BOCW SMGs in the game, though you can just as easily swap this out for another Muzzle such as the Spetsnaz Compensator, or not have a Muzzle at all. The problem with these suppressors is that they don’t offer the improved bullet velocity that Modern Warfare’s Monolithic Suppressor does, so might make them less common as players figure out the best Warzone loadouts.
The AK74u is a seriously impressive SMG.
Alternatively, you could opt for a Handle such as the Spetsnaz Field Grip to improve your ADS and flinch resistance, at the expense of sprint to fire time.
This loadout does follow similarly to what your old Modern Warfare SMG loadouts will look like that you used in Warzone, and over time the meta may change, but we’ll be sure to update this page to reflect that. For now, though, it should see you going steady in the battlefield, and help you secure a few wins along the way.
Activision and Treyarch have finally integrated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War into Warzone to kick off Season 1. The massive update has introduced a Rebirth Island map, new weapons, and more. Here, Dexerto will be posting all of the live updates as they happen for all things Warzone– including handy guides, news, leaks, and streamer reactions.
December 16, 12.05pm GMT Next up for our best loadouts series is the Krig 6, which is one of the stronger ARs in the game. Here’s what you need to succeed with it in Warzone Season 1:
The Krig 6 might even beat out the Kilo 141 in Warzone.
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Barrel: 19.7” Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Most popular guns
December 16, 11.35am GMT As you might expect, players are already sizing up weapons to use in Warzone Season 1.
In a DexertoIntel poll, it looks like the AK74u is the gun most people are excited about so far – with the M16 just behind.
Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 1
December 16, 11.25am GMT After grinding away through the early hours and checking out what the top streamers are using, we’ve found a great loadout for the M16 already.
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 20.5” Task Force
Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag
Diamond, Gold & Dark Matter camos in Warzone
December 16, 10.55am GMT Unfortunately, Zombies mastery camos are not available in Warzone yet, nor is other Zombies-related content.
It’s not all bad, though. Diamond, Gold and Dark Matter mastery camos have arrived – and here’s how they look:
Drift0r: BOCW weapons are strong but high recoil
December 16, 10.37am GMT Popular content creator Drift0r has been testing all of the Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone and given his verdict.
Replying to one of our tweets, he said: “They seem to have retained their damage & range numbers from BOCW MP. That means the TTK is f**king absurdly fast in Warzone.
“However, all of them seem like double the recoil? They all shred but kick a lot more.”
The Mac-10 shreds in Warzone
December 16, 10am GMT A few clips are circulating on Twitch showing the new Mac-10 weapon absolutely destroying enemies, with just a 53 round mag and grip. Check this out.
Rebirth Island is now open for business in Warzone
December 16, 3:15am ET
If you can’t access Rebirth Island, restart your game. The playlist is now functioning, with almost every streamer dropping into the new map.
Yep, the M16 is busted in Warzone
December 16, 3:06am ET
Check out this clip from Crowder, beaming someone with the M16 in just two bursts.
Want to use the Groza and Mac-10 in Warzone? Here’s how
December 16, 3:04am ET
The Groza AR and Mac-10 SMG are now available in Warzone Season 1. The latter is reportedly pretty broken too, with players saying it’s insane in close range.
Apparently some players are struggling to get into Warzone
December 16, 2:54am ET
PC players are receiving the “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error that is not letting them play the new content.
Tfue is a fan of the M16 in Warzone
December 16, 2:48am ET
Tfue is one of the first streamers to drop into Warzone Season 1, and he’s loving the M16 in his first game back. “This gun feels cracked. Oh my god. The M16. It’s got like no recoil with no attachments.”
Peep the Warzone Season 1 battle pass
December 16, 2:32am ET
The Warzone Season 1 battle pass is now live in game. The 100 tiers of content can be unlocked by buying your way through, or grinding out the hours.
Warzone Season 1 download sizes
December 16, 2:17am ET
According to reports, the download for Warzone Season 1 is between 21GB and 24GB in size.
PS4/PS5: 21GB
Xbox: 22GB
PC: 24GB
Warzone Season 1 is now live!
December 16, 2:11am ET
Warzone Season 1 is now live! Players can download the update and jump into game starting from right this very second.
We’re still waiting on confirmation Warzone Season 1 has gone live
December 16, 2:07am ET
Warzone Season 1 was meant to go live seven minutes ago, but there’s been radio silence from Treyarch, Raven Software, and Activision. Hang tight, as we will get you all the latest news once the update drops.
Players report BOCW Season 1 patch going live early, but not Warzone
December 16, 1:22am ET
Some players have reported the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 update going live early, but not the Warzone one. The update is not meant to go live until 2am ET.
Treyarch are yet to comment on the update going live, while other players are reporting the early release as a bug.
One hour from Warzone Season 1 patch going live
December 16, 1:00am ET
We are now just one hour away from the Warzone Season 1 patch going live across the world! Jump online, boot up your consoles, and get in queue, because it’s going to be a big one.
Attack helicopters coming to Warzone Season 1
December 16, 12:24am ET
Attack helicopters will be a new way around Verdansk and Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1. They’ll be similar to regular helicopters, except there’ll also be two miniguns players can fire from.
You can view them in action in the gameplay trailer below.
Where is Rebirth Island in Warzone Season 1?
December 15, 11:58pm ET
The Warzone Season 1 update is introducing a new map named Rebirth Island. The smaller map is going to promote “intense, close-quarter action.”
New FOV slider not coming in Warzone Season 1 update
December 15, 11:14pm ET
The Warzone field-of-view (FOV) slider that players were hoping for in Season 1 is reportedly not coming in the update. The game is staying on the Modern Warfare engine, which can’t accommodate the change.
Progression across BOCW, Modern Warfare, Warzone now synchronized
December 15, 7:39pm ET
As part of the Season 1 update, players will no longer have to grind three different games for prestige. The new 1,000 level system will keep track of players’ progress across Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone.
All previously unlocked items will remain unlocked.
When does Season 1 go live?
December 15, 7:33pm ET
The Warzone Season 1 update will be going live with the Season 1 launch on December 15.
PT: 11pm December 15
ET: 2am December 16
GMT: 7am December 16
AEDT: 6pm December 16
Patch Notes: Warzone Season 1 update details revealed