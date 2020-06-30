Best AK-47 loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare

The AK-47 is one of the most instantly recognizable guns in the Call of Duty series and it continues to be as reliable as ever. While it may not be as dominant as its past predecessors, this incredibly reliable rifle still packs a mean punch. Here, are two of the strongest AK-47 loadouts that you can use in both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Unlocking the AK-47 and its best attachments can take a while, especially since you have to get to rank 55 before you can finally add this deadly rifle to your arsenal. However, this time investment is well worth it. The AK-47 and AK-74u have always been popular picks in the Modern Warfare series, thanks to their methodical fire rate, great accuracy, and high damage output.

While this Russian made rifle may no longer be top dog, it still shines in both Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer and Warzone modes. Here are two of the best AK-47 loadouts that you can use to gain a competitive edge.

Best AK-47 loadout for Warzone

Monolithic Suppressor

23.0 RPK Barrel

Tac Laser

Commando Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

Just like the majority of our Warzone rifle loadouts, the AK-47 greatly benefits from the added damage range and noise reduction offered from the Monolithic Suppressor. Being able to fire lethal rounds without giving away your position is always going to be hugely beneficial, particularly when you wish to keep a low profile.

The 23.0 RPK Barrel also increase your effective damage range even further, while also speeding up your bullet travel time and mitigating some of the AK-47’s punchy recoil. Landing ranged shots with slower firing weapons can be rather tricky in Warzone, but this handy barrel helps decrease their travel time, ensuring your shots are both as accurate as they are deadly.

While the Tac Laser can be spotted by eagle-eyed Warzone players, we think the decrease in ADS time, added aiming stability, and increase in walking steadiness more than makeup for this. After all, the MP5 and Fennec are incredibly popular SMGs in Warzone, so it’s important to try and cover up any lengthy ADS times.

Lastly, the Commando Foregrip and Stippled Grip Tape keep the AK-47’s highly damaging rounds accurate, further reducing the ADS time and sprint to fire speed. Not only do these attachments enhance your close-quarters kill potential, they also allow you to be competitive in those run and gun moments Call of Duty is known for.

Best AK-47 loadout for Modern Warfare multiplayer

23.0 RPK Barrel

Tac Laser

FSS Close Quarters Stock

Commando Foregrip

Stippled Grip Tape

The AK-47 build for Modern Warfare’s multiplayer is pretty much the same as the one used in Warzone – in fact, the only real difference is the omission of the Monolithic Suppressor. The added range that this chunky barrel gives is no longer needed due to the intimate nature of Infinity Ward’s multiplayer maps.

We’ve kept the 23.0 RPK Barell, Tac Laser, Commando Foregrip, and Stippled Grip Tape as they help to alleviate the AK-47’s recoil, while also drastically reducing the time it takes to ADS. Those of you who have played a lot of Modern Warfare multiplayer will know just how important it is to aim down sights quickly, especially when you wish to get those all-important headshot challenges.

As the name suggests, the FSS Close Quarters Stock is tailored around close combat and allows you to compete with those that run the ever-popular MP5 and Fennec loadouts. While the AK-47’s slow rate of fire can often prove troublesome, this build will help alleviate some of the more unwieldy elements of this iconic rifle.