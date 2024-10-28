Best AEK-937 loadout in Black Ops 6: Class setup, attachments, perks

ARs and SMGs get all the love in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer, but the AEK-937 is a devastatingly powerful Marksman Rifle that deserves more attention.

Even nine years later, Black Ops 3’s M8A7 remains one of the most dominant weapons in Call of Duty history. The iconic four-round burst AR weapon quickly dispatched enemies with one burst. Since then, the series has had plenty of burst weapons, but none quite like what we saw in BO3.

The AEK-937 is a three-round burst Marksman Rifle capable of one-shot eliminating enemies up to 41 meters away. It’s important to note that a delay in between shots makes this weapon a little more challenging to use, but there is a loadout that eliminates this issue.

Let’s jump right into why the AEK-937 is one of the best guns in Black Ops 6.

Best Black Ops 6 AEK-937 loadout

Dexerto

Optic: Kepler Microflex

Kepler Microflex Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Choosing an optic depends on personal preference, but the Kepler Microflex provides the cleanest line of sight for short and medium-range engagements.

To ensure you land all of your shots, the Ported Compensator improves the first shot and vertical recoil, while the Vertical Foregrip helps horizontal recoil control. Both of these attachments should be on every AEK-937 loadout, as the weapon sways too much without them.

Next, the Quickdraw Grip provides a significant boost to aim down-sight speed, which is crucial if you want to get the first shot off against more mobile ARs and SMGs.

Dexerto

Rapid Fire is the most crucial attachment for the AEK-937 because it removes most of the delay between bursts by improving the weapon’s fire rate. This attachment negatively impacts vertical and horizontal recoil, but the Ported Compensator and Vertical Foregrip help recoup those losses.

Best Perks, Equipment & Combat Specialty for AEK-937 loadout

Dexerto

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk Greed : Ghost

: Ghost Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Sleeper Agent

Treyarch drastically improved footstep audio, making locating enemies much more manageable. With that in mind, Ninja reduces footstep noise. You won’t have any issues losing track of players, as Tracker reveals enemy footprints.

Double Time is a solid option for any loadout, as it dramatically increases the duration of tactical sprinting, perfect for escaping gunfights or getting across the map quicker.

Finally, we recommend using Perk Greed to add an extra Perk and using that slot on Ghost to keep you off the min-map during UAV pings.

Dexerto

By using three blue Perks, you unlock the Recon Specialty. Enforcer is great because it grants a temporary buff to movement speed and health regeneration rate after killing enemies, but Recon is the way to go.

Recon allows players to see enemies through the wall after respawning. This is valuable because you get a good idea of where everyone is on the map and can avoid getting spawn-trapped. In addition, the screen pings when an enemy outside your view sees you, creating an opportunity to turn on them and shoot first.

AEK-937 pros and cons

Pros Cons Slow fire rate One burst eliminations Challenging recoil pattern Excellent damage output Below average mobility stats Good magazine size

According to WZRanked, the AEK-937 is only the 23rd most popular weapon. Based on that alone, you wouldn’t think this weapon would be any good since no one uses it. However, more players should give it a chance because being able to one-burst enemies is a bonus most other weapons don’t have.

How to unlock AEK-937 in Black Ops 6

The AEK-937 is unlocked once you reach Level 34. This means you will have to play for a bit before you get your hands on it, but you won’t need to wait until you max out your levels to use it.

Black Ops 6 AEK-937 alternatives

If you want a weapon that hits just as hard as the AEK-937, check out our AK-74 loadout. For more, check out our guide to the best BO6 controller settings.