Best 556 Icarus Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments, Perks

The 556 Icarus is a devasting LMG in Modern Warfare 2, and one of the top weapons in its class. Here’s the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2 to give you the edge over your enemies.

After months of hype, Modern Warfare 2 has finally arrived. The game has dozens of different weapons to play around with, and finding the perfect loadout is essential for success.

Most will be immediately drawn to Assault Rifles like the M4, or SMGs like the MP5, but there are plenty of other hidden gems in the new Gunsmith system. One of these is the 556 Icarus LMG, a heavy-hitting LMG with great ammo capacity.

We’ve broken down the best 556 Icarus loadout in Modern Warfare 2 below, complete with the perfect attachments, Perks, and equipment.

Best 556 Icarus Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Barrel : FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel

: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Stock : Demo Precision Elite Factory

: Demo Precision Elite Factory Rear Grip : XTEN Grip

: XTEN Grip Receiver: Forgetac APX

We begin our best 556 Icarus loadout with Echoline GS-X Suppressor to make the LMGs shots virtually silent and to keep some of its recoil in check. Then we picked the FTAC Coldforge 16″ Barrel for a nice boost in range and bullet velocity, making the Icarus a beast at all distances.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 buffs aiming stability, so it’s far easier to land every shot at long-range. This pairs perfectly with the Demo Precision Elite Factory Stock which also increases stability and general recoil control.

Rounding out the loadout is the XTEN Grip, which adds some much-needed mobility to the 556 Icarus by improving the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. As an LMG it can feel a little sluggish, but this will help you react to enemies that get the drop on you.

Activision

Best 556 Icarus Modern Warfare 2 class & Perks

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

Modern Warfare 2’s new Perk system comes with some pre-made Perk Packages that suit certain playstyles, but we recommend building your own for this 556 Icarus loadout. For the Base Perks, we’ve gone with Tracker and Scavenger to help you see enemy footsteps and pick up valuable ammo once you’ve picked them off.

The Icarus can take some time to reload, so speeding up the process with Fast Hands will ensure you’re never a sitting duck for too long. Then, for the Ultimate Perk, Ghost will keep you away from the other team’s radar towards the end of matches.

When it comes to equipment, you can’t go wrong with Semtex for an easy-to-use lethal capable of scoring quick kills, while Flash Grenades can wreak havoc on objective modes like Domination.

How to unlock 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2

The Icarus 556 isn’t unlocked by reaching a certain rank in multiplayer. Instead, it makes up part of the M4 weapon tree.

To get hold of the LMG, all you have to do is use the M4 until it reaches level 18, and the 556 Icarus will automatically become available.

Best alternatives to 556 Icarus in Modern Warfare 2

If the 556 Icarus is feeling a little slow for you, it might make sense to switch to an SMG like FSS Hurricane for a little more mobility.

On the other hand, there are also more versatile options like the Lachmann-556, which is easier to use without sacrificing too much range.

For more on Modern Warfare 2, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

