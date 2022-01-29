Behind the most shocking COD Champs win ever | Esports Stories

Evil Geniuses’ 2018 Call of Duty Champs run is still the most shocking result in the game’s esport to this day. Climbing from CWL Relegations all the way back to the top, stars SiLLY and Bevils have opened up four years on from their miracle run.

Evil Geniuses were on the ropes to start CWL 2018, staving off relegation. Six months later, they were crowned world champions in a shocking upset at CWL Champs.

Navigating a big rebuild came with its perils, but they managed to bounce back miraculously across the year. Now, Justin ‘SiLLY’ Fargo-Palmer and Embry ‘Bevils’ Bevil have opened up about the rollercoaster leading into Champs, and that fateful week in Columbus, Ohio where they made history.

