Aymeric Laporte’s esports org signs EU Warzone pro WarsZ

Aym Esports, the esports organization owned by Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte, has announced the signing of European Warzone star Kacey ‘WarsZ’ Channer ahead of the World Series of Warzone tournament.

Aym Esports was founded in late 2021, bolstered by the backing of four-time Premier League champion Aymeric Laporte.

Since then, the organization has not been shy about moving into new spaces and picking up teams across different esports.

At the time of writing, they have teams and players competing across League of Legends, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Fortnite, with the promise of “more coming soon.” Their all-Spanish Call of Duty team even came 4th in the Call of Duty Challengers Finals in August, making their mark on the CoD space.

Now, they’re looking to integrate even further into the scene, as Aym have announced the signing of top European Warzone pro WarsZ.

WarsZ has been a dominant force in the Warzone scene, with some huge wins to his name. He came first in the 2021 World Series of Warzone trios tournament, as well as multiple big wins across tournaments hosted by Call of Duty League organizations, including New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra.

He ranks 11th in total esports earnings, just behind fellow UK countrymen Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James and Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink.

WarsZ is taking part in the 2022 World Series of Warzone and is actually representing CDL side Paris Legion at the tournament. He will be hoping to go back-to-back with WSOW wins and kick off his Aym Esports tenure in style.