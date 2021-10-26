Aydan’s speed boost Bullfrog loadout is Warzone’s best underused class

The Bullfrog continues to be a viable pick in Warzone Season 6 and Aydan’s highly mobile loadout will have you running rings around your opponents.

While the OTs 9 and MAC-10 currently dominate Warzone best SMG rankings, the Bullfrog has held onto a place within the top 10. This highly mobile weapon may have dropped a few places since the Season 6 update, but it still continues to be a viable pick for those that enjoy the run and gun playstyle.

In fact, Warzone Youtuber Aydan recently used the Bullfrog in a 51 kill game – demonstrating just how lethal it can be. Whether you’re looking for a viable alternative to the OTs 9 or just want to increase your mobility, then Aydan’s speedy Bullfrog loadout is a great addition to any loadout.

Aydan’s Bullfrog Warzone loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel : 7.4″ Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Aydan’s Bullfrog loadout is tailored around maximizing the SMG’s movement speed, allowing you to aggressively rush down your opponents. To do this, Aydan has utilized the Tiger Team Spotlight and Bruiser Grip. These attachments greatly enhance your movement, strafe speed, and hip-fire accuracy.

If the overall speed of this loadout wasn’t impressive enough, both the GRU Suppressor and 7.4″ Task Force increase the Bullfrog’s bullet velocity, damage range, and suppress your shots.

The added damage range can help secure kills that would prove tricky for other SMGs, which makes it particularly useful when you’re running low on AR ammo. Unlike other Bullfrog loadouts that opt for the 65 Rnd Mags, Aydan has switched this out for the KGB Skeletal Stock.

After all, the added sprint to fire speed and 30% strafe speed enables you to constantly run rings around your foes. The sheer mobility offered in this loadout makes it extremely fun to use, especially when you successfully launch a lightning-fast ambush.