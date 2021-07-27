Aydan’s new C58 Warzone loadout set to shake up Season 4 meta

Warzone star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad is rocking a brand-new set-up for the C58 assault rifle, and not only is it pretty deadly, but it could also become the new meta standard.

Ever since making the switch from Fortnite, Aydan has been dominating the Warzone scene, racking up tournament wins and different world records in abundance.

Just like everyone else, the New York Subliners content creator is always looking to mix up his loadouts and try out different classes in Verdansk.

With the C58 becoming one of the most popular assault rifles in the battle royale, Aydan has started to give it some love, even if he does prefer the FARA just a little bit more.

Advertisement

In his July 27 video, the former Fortnite pro showed off his unique take on a C58 loadout, with which he’s had great success.

Read More: Hidden Warzone SMG change will make big difference to your loadouts

While some previously meta C58 classes used the STANAG 55 Rnd mag and Serpent Wrap as a back grip, Aydan isn’t using either.

Instead, his class uses the 45-round drum mag and he opts for a Field Agent Grip underbarrel rather than a rear grip. Elsewhere his choices are pretty normal, opting for the Agency Suppressor, 18.5′ Task Force Barrel, and 3x Axial Arms optic.

Aydan’s C58 Warzone loadout class

Suppressor: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 18.5′ Task Force Barrel

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammo: 45 Rnd Drum Mag

Optic: 3x Axial Arms

Like many other players, he pairs the assault rifle with an MP5, giving him solid coverage when it comes to short and mid-range fights.

Advertisement

Some players have compared the C58 to the pre-nerf AMAX and while Aydan admits would opt for the FARA, you can’t really go wrong with either weapon.