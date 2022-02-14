Aydan’s lightning-fast Welgun Warzone loadout is an underrated monster

The Welgun has been steadily climbing up Warzone’s meta rankings and Aydan has the perfect loadout that increases its lethality on the battlefield.

Vanguard’s Welgun may not be as popular as the MP40 or Owen Gun, but Warzone pro Aydan has demonstrated just how deadly this SMG can be. In fact, Aydan’s Welgun loadout greatly bolsters the gun’s fire rate and mobility – two areas that are incredibly important for the game’s best SMG builds.

For those of you who are bored of the meta SMGs and want something different to use, then the Welgun could be the weapon you’re looking for. In order to maximize your kill potential in Caldera and increase your KDA, Aydan has showcased his very own Welgun loadout.

Aydan’s Welgun Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 120mm Gawain Short

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Perk 1: Fleet

Perk 2: Quick

Aydan’s Welgun loadout is purely tailored around maximizing the gun’s speed and mobility, pushing these areas to the very limits. First up is the Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short, 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags, and Stippled Grip.

These attachments drastically increase your fire rate and decrease roil, which enables you to effortlessly spray down your targets with tremendous speed. This is especially important in close-quarter firefights, where quick reactions and movements are highly advantageous.

In order to help with this area, Aydan has utilized the Slate Reflector, which gives users the best vision without sacrificing ADS speed. Next up is the Gawain Skeletal and Mark VI Skeletal, which increase ADS and movement speed, enabling you to aggressively rush down your targets.

Lengthened also increases the Welgun’s bullet Velocity, which makes it easier to hit distant targets. Lastly, Fleet and Quick bolster movement speed and give you the tools needed to go for sneaky flanks and hyper-aggressive maneuvers.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Aydan secured an impressive 52 kill game, so be sure to use the Welgun a go when you next drop into Caldera.