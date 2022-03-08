Aydan’s best AS44 Warzone loadout is a no recoil monster

The Vanguard AS44 is often overshadowed by the Cooper Carbine and STG44, but Aydan demonstrated just how powerful this AR can be when it’s kitted out with the best attachments.

Warzone’s AR meta is constantly shifting with each update and Aydan has been busy using the AS44. This AR is among one of the fastest weapon rifles in the game, which makes it particularly powerful in close-quarter engagements.

In order to show just how powerful this underrated weapon is, Aydan has kitted the AS44 out with attachments that drastically lower its recoil. After all, having a gun you can rely on to beam foes from after is incredibly important.

Whether you’re looking for an alternate pick for the game’s Cooper Carbine or just wish to give another Vanguard gun a go, then this underrated Assault Rifle should be on your loadout list.

To help you maximize your kill potential, Aydan has revealed all the attachments you should be using on the AS44.

Aydan’s AS44 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 615mm

Kovalevskaya 615mm Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: ZAC 12B Custom

ZAC 12B Custom Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Aydan’s AS44 loadout focuses on maximizing the AR’s accuracy, range, and control damage, which enables you to effortlessly beam targets in close to mid-range firefights. Both the MX Silencer, G16 2.5x, ZAC 12B Custom, M1941 Hand Stop, and Stippled Grip enable you to purely focus on landing head and bodyshots.

When these accuracy-enhancing attachments are paired with the added range from the Kovalevskaya 615mm barrel and bullet velocity from Lengthened, you’ll be able to quickly down any foes before they can even react.

Lastly, Fully Loaded ensures that the AS44 has a constant stream of ammo, while Steady enhances mobility when ADS and firing. This is particularly useful for those that enjoy aggressively rushing down their foes.

So, there you have it, an incredibly powerful Warzone loadout for the AS44. Be sure to give Aydan’s powerful build when you next drop into a Caldera.