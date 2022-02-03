Aydan unveils his Owen Gun Warzone loadout that rivals the MP40

The Owen Gun is a deadly SMG in Warzone and it continues to climb up the meta rankings. Recently CoD pro, Aydan, demonstrated just how lethal this Vanguard weapon can be with his meta Owen Gun loadout.

While the MP40 continues to dominate the Warzone SMG meta, the Owen Gun has been steadily making its way through the rankings. In fact, this punchy weapon currently has an incredibly high 1.34 K/D ratio, which puts it among the most deadly firearms in the game.

Not only does the Owen Gun come packed with great mobility and accuracy, but Aydan’s loadout also enhances its damage and fire rate even further. This makes it an incredibly dominant pick on Caldera, especially when you can capitalize on its close-range capabilities.

To help you maximize your kill potential Warzone, Aydan has revealed all the attachments you should be using on the Owen Gun.

Aydan’s Owen Gun Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Gawain 188mm Shrouded

Gawain 188mm Shrouded Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Mark VI Skeletal Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums

7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

Aydan’s Owen Gun loadout focuses on maximizing the SMG’s ADS speed, making it incredibly quick in close-quarter firefights. The Gawain 188mm Shrouded, Removed Stock, and Mark VI Skeletal drastically speed up the guns aim down sight speed.

This means you’ll instantly be able to zap onto enemy players and unleash a stream of highly accurate fire. In fact, the 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums and Stippled Grip help to reduce recoil, which is incredibly important for those that wish to land those all-important headshots.

Pair this with the clean sight from the Slate Reflector and added damage from the Incendiary rounds, and you have a loadout that can down even the most well-armored foes.

In order to make the Owen Gun even speedier, Aydan has bolstered the fire rate and bullet velocity. Both the Recoil Booster, Gawain 188mm Shrouded, and 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums greatly maximize the SMG’s ability to down opponents in a matter of seconds.

Lastly, the Acrobatic and Quick perks will enable you to effortlessly run rings and drop shot your foes, while giving you the speed needed to rush down any threats. It’s certainly clear to see why Aydan managed to claim a dominant victory with this Owen Gun loadout, so make sure you give it a go.