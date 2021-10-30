Aydan stunned by TikTok’s viral Warzone Kilo loadout: “The hipfire is nuts!”

Warzone pro Aydan was stunned after giving TikTok’s viral Kilo loadout a try and claims the hipfire is nuts.
The Warzone meta is constantly changing and players are routinely discovering new loadouts that are overpowered.
While the close-range game has been heavily run by the OTs 9, off-meta choices like the MP7 have surfaced as good options.
Players find inspiration from a lot of places to build the best loadout possible and even Warzone pro Aydan is getting some from TikTok.
Aydan rocks Warzone viral TikTok Kilo loadout
The Modern Warfare Kilo 141 has had its moments in the Warzone meta but reemerged as a popular choice when this loadout went viral on TikTok.
Here are the attachments to use on this godly-hipfire Kilo 141:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
- Laser: 5MW Laser
- Ammo: 60 round magazine
- Stock: No Stock
This setup is great for catching enemies by surprise with its insanely accurate hipfire and decent range if you find yourself taking a long-range fight.
In his latest video, Aydan finally gives this Kilo a chance as people in his chat have been requesting him to use it. He was hesitant to use it because he thought it was a joke but you can see just how deadly this gun can be.
You see him picking up multiple double kills throughout the game as the Kilo acts as a SMG with these attachments. He even goes on to say, “this hipfire is nuts.”
Aydan was caught by surprise since he initially thought this was a troll setup. However, he praises the gun and thinks it is definitely a viable choice.
“I wouldn’t say it’s meta but a really solid option if you want to have fun,” Aydan said. Next time you drop into Verdansk or Rebirth Island you might want to give this viral loadout a try and see if it’s as broken as advertised.