Aydan reveals “buffed” Warzone Welgun loadout that dominates close-quarter fights

The Welgun continues to be a popular pick in Warzone Season 3 and Aydan has a lethal loadout that dominates close-quarter firefights.

Vanguard’s Welgun is currently one of the best SMGs in Warzone. This pint-sized gun make look small, but it really packs a lethal punch when kitted out with the game’s meta attachments. Aydan’s Welgun loadout is a fantastic choice for those that enjoy fast-firing weapons and hyper-aggressive plays.

Whether you’re looking for a top meta pick for Rebirth Island or just wish to rush down your foes on Caldera, then you can go wrong with the Welgun. In order to maximize your kill potential and increase your chances of securing a well-earned victory, Aydan has revealed his best Welgun loadout.

Aydan’s Welgun Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Boost er

er Barrel: 120mm Gawain Sh ort

ort Optic: Slate Refle ctor

ctor Stock: Removed St ock

ock Underbarrel: M1941 Handsto p

p Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round M ags

ags Ammo Type: Lengthen ed

ed Rear Grip: Polymer G rip

rip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

Aydan’s Welgun loadout purely focuses on boosting the gun’s mobility and fire rate, creating the perfect SMG that rewards aggressive plays. To achieve this, Aydan has utilized the Recoil Booster, 120mm Gawain Short, 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags, Removed Stock, and Lengthened.

These attachments drastically increase your fire rate, enabling you to churn out bullets in the blink of an eye. While the added fire rate does lead to an increase in recoil, Aydan has used attachments to help mitigate the horizontal and vertical kick.

Both the Polymer Grip and M1941 Handstop reduce recoil, which helps keep your shots precise. To help increase your chances of securing headshot kills, the Slate Reflector has been attached. This clean sight is perfect for close-quarter engagements thanks to its low magnification.

Lastly, Acrobatic and Quick provide a fantastic boost to your movement speed, enabling you to quickly rush down your foes or go for sneaky flanks. Movement is incredibly important in Warzone, so having a gun that can enable you to effortlessly outmaneuver and reposition is a huge bonus.

If you wish to run rings around your foes in Warzone Season 3, then be sure to give this loadout a try.