Aydan reveals his best AUG Warzone loadout after Suppressor nerfs - Dexerto

Top Warzone streamer Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad has revealed his ideal AUG class in Warzone, after suppressor nerfs made loadouts change drastically in the Call of Duty battle royale.
The Agency Suppressor was previously a crutch attachment that was almost compulsory on Cold War weapons, and while Raven have suggested they will be looking to revert the nerf and fix any issues, it’s hard to tell exactly how that will work going forward.
In fact, since losing the Agency Suppressor, a lot of players are reporting that the weapons are actually better, and this does beg the question whether it’s worth sacrificing stealth.
So, with the AUG becoming a much more popular weapon in the meta, Aydan has gone through his new-look tactical rifle class, and it absolutely shreds.
Aydan’s best AUG class in Warzone
If you’re unfamiliar with the AUG, it’s a three-round burst tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, similar to the M16. It has been a seriously powerful weapon in BOCW multiplayer and is clearly ready to make waves in Verdansk now, too.
So, you’ll want to get leveling up your AUG to let you compete with the very best in Warzone. Here’s how Aydan sets his up:
- Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator
- Barrel: 18.2” Strike Team
- Optic: Axial Arms 3x
- Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
- Ammunition: 45 Rnd Drum
With the loss of the suppressor attachments, you can expect to see a lot more variations of these weapons while traversing Verdansk or Rebirth Island now.
That said, as one of the highest earning Warzone players in the world, it’s definitely worth at least trying the classes set up by Aydan — you might just find your favorite gun.
If this doesn’t quite take your fancy, feel free to try out our best AUG loadout and see how it feels.