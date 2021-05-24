Aydan drops 48 kills with new Warzone M60 class loadout that's actually deadly - Dexerto

The M60 is everyone’s least favorite ground loot in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, but Aydan fears no man and no gun. The Subliners streamer built an M60 class with a MAC-10 loadout class and managed to drop…48 kills.

If you’ve picked up the M60 off of Verdansk’s dusty floors, you probably got a trip to the Gulag and a chance to reflect on just how frustrating the gun is. Its firing rate, no matter the rarity, feels like a tricycle on a highway. Its iron sight, a blocky little rectangle, feels like shooting with a blindfold on.

But Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad is a New York Subliners streamer and Warzone’s highest earner for a reason. The best of the best challenged himself to play with the worst of the worst and somehow, someway, he notched a wild 48 kills.

In a time when Warzone’s meta is as flexible as ever, this M60 class is the perfect opportunity to twist up your gameplay even more — especially if you pair it with a high-mobility SMG.

Aydan’s “bad boy” M60 Warzone class loadout

Recoil control, recoil control, recoil control. Aydan’s class is made to beam from any range, while the Airborne Elastic Wrap offers boosts to ADS time. Here’s how the “bad boy” works:

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

Barrel : 22.8” Match Grade

Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

For your secondary, it’s got to be a high-mobility SMG — emphasis on the high mobility. Aydan literally paired his M60 with as fast a submachine gun as possible: a custom MAC-10 that gave up a Muzzle for the Tiger Team Spotlight to maximize movement.

Aydan’s thought process behind testing out the M60 was a simple one: “What’s a ground loot gun that people just think sucks…badly? And I thought ‘we should use the M60’ … when you pick it up, ground loot, it’s horrible.”

But then, as you can see in the video above, the M60 low-key slaps at range. While a fast-paced, aggressive player like Aydan will always get more kills with their secondary than their primary, he was still knocking people with ease using the M60.

Overall, the streamer doesn’t believe the LMG deserves to overtake the CR-56 AMAX or RAM-7 in the primary meta, “but it’s really fun and it’s viable.” So if you want to surprise your teammates and enjoy the most frustrated death comms ever, you know exactly which “horrible” gun to use.