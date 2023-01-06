Aydan considering streaming break due to Warzone 2 “burn out”

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Professional Call of Duty player and content creator Aydan has blamed Warzone 2 for his general “lack of passion” surrounding gaming, explaining how it has led to him feeling burnt out.

Warzone 2 has been met with a mixed response from both pro players and the casual CoD community, with many citing their distaste over the game’s changes. Two of the biggest areas of contention have been the lack of player mobility and skill gap – areas Aydan has been frustrated over.

In fact, the CoD pro famously labeled Warzone 2 as “the easiest game” in the series, due to the incredibly low TTK. While Aydan has often preferred to return to the old battlegrounds of Warzone 1, he still continues to pursue high-kill count games on Al Mazrah.

However, during his recent stream, the pro player explained how Warzone 2 is making him feel burnt out when it comes to gaming.

Aydan on lack of passion for Warzone 2

“I just lowkey want to take a f*cking week off of streaming, gaming, everything,” said Aydan. “I’ve been wanting to play sports and sh*t lately, like go outside. I don’t know if that would help, I really don’t know.”

It’s clear the CoD pro isn’t having a good time in Warzone 2 and his general enjoyment seems to be at an all-time low. “I’ve lost my passion for this game, like a lot though. Like, if I could choose, I would sit here and be a retired old fart and just play World of Warcraft all day – no joke.”

Aydan was also keen to highlight that he recently had time away from streaming, due to his Twitch ban and family vacation. However, this has seemingly done very little in terms of helping him rekindle his love for Warzone.

Whether Aydan will be able to rediscover his passion Warzone remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that the streamer isn’t a fan of the sequel.