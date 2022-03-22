Aydan calls out “embarrassing” Warzone hacking as xQc struggles against cheats

Top Warzone pro Aydan has called out the “embarrassing” hacking situation in Warzone, as Twitch phenom Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel struggled against cheaters during a sponsored stream.

Hacking has long been one of the biggest issues in Warzone, if not the biggest. Despite numerous ban waves and even a kernel-level anti-cheat system in place, Activision and developers Raven Software have struggled to get a grip on the problem and eradicate it.

While at first, the RICOCHET anti-cheat seemed to work well, hackers have returned to Warzone steadily, and xQc had to bear the unfortunate brunt of it during a sponsored stream.

After tuning into the Canadian’s channel, Aydan was clearly not happy and hit out at the devs over their lack of ability to fix the problem.

On March 21, xQc did a sponsored stream of Warzone, a game he very rarely plays. In fact, he had played it the day before but was inundated with stream snipers, even mocking one NICKMERCS fan who he accused of stream sniping.

Aydan tuned into the stream, expecting some light entertainment, but instead, it left a sour taste in his mouth.

“I’ve been watching xQc play Warzone for sponsored stream and the guy has been dying to hackers over and over,” he said. “Imagine paying the biggest streamer to stream your game and have an absolutely miserable time.”

I've been watching @xQc play Warzone for sponsored stream and the guy has been dying to hackers over and over. Imagine paying the biggest streamer to stream your game and have an absolutely miserable time. Very embarrassing @RavenSoftware 😂 — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) March 22, 2022

Adding that the situation is “very embarrassing” and tagging Raven Software, Aydan clearly wants something to be done within the game and the anti-cheat be better implemented.

xQc played Warzone for a few hours, but was frustrated by the game almost from the offset, and it’s hard to blame him. Needless to say, with Warzone 2 coming out at some point in the future, Activision will want to make sure they do even more to counter the hacking problem.