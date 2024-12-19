Avoid using this Black Ops 6 perk until fixed – it’s completely broken

For weeks, one popular perk in Black Ops 6 hasn’t been working as intended, seriously limiting its effectiveness – but players have been none the wiser.

Perks allow players to completely adjust their class to their playstyle, whether you’re a Double Time user that loves to run and gun into every scenario, or a Quartermaster player that loves to stack grenades and utility to beat your enemies.

The Gearhead perk is one of the best options for players who like to use Field Upgrades to their full potential in Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

This perk three option unlocks at level 50 and lets players hack enemy equipment and field upgrades, booby trap care packages, and gives two field upgrade charges with an increased charge rate.

However, the perk has not been working as intended for weeks now, with players not receiving the increased charge rate for their field upgrades.

Black Ops 6’s Gearhead perk not working

In a post on Reddit, a player shows screenshots from two private matches, one where they use the Gearhead perk and one where they don’t, and in both instances their trophy system took 2 minutes to charge.

Activision Gearhead is a really useful perk – when it actually works.

This was confirmed by COD guru XclusiveAce in a December 18 video, calling it one of the key bugs that need fixing in the game.

Gearhead is even more problematic for Search and Destroy players, as one commenter points out that your progress resets after each round, and even if you do get the second field upgrade you will lose it after the round resets.

Gearhead is supposed to be one of the strongest perks in Black Ops 6 because you can get an extra piece of incredibly powerful equipment like the trophy system. Without the increased charge time, this happens far less often and makes Gearhead much weaker.

With other powerful perks like Double Time and Cold Blooded available in that perk three spot, it’s hard to justify using Gearhead as the third perk while it is not operating the way it should.

Hopefully, Treyarch will fix the Gearhead perk in the next patch, or at least confirm to players that it isn’t working as intended and that they’re working on a fix.