Attach reveals his top 10 most skilled Call of Duty pros of all time - Dexerto

Minnesota RØKKR star and Call of Duty world champion Dillon ‘Attach’ Price has revealed his list for the top 10 most skilled CoD pros of all time, and it makes for a pretty interesting list.

While many fans will debate the greatest player of all time — be it Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow or someone else completely — Attach has decided to look at the raw skill of some of the world’s very best.

Obviously, this is a different kettle of fish. For example, Crimsix is often regarded as the greatest due to his incredible accomplishments, but Attach doesn’t regard him as the most skilled pro of all time.

So when we’re just looking at raw, individual talent, the list looks a little different, and a lot of it comes down to opinion too.

Of course, some names that appear on the list are obvious, while the order and certain names are sure to cause some debate among the community.

The list features a mix of older and younger players, with the likes of Chris ‘Simp’ Lehr clearly having made a huge impact on the scene in the last few years. Here’s how Attach’s top 10 goes:

Scump aBeZy Simp FormaL ZooMaa Dashy Huke Clayster Apathy Crimsix

For the most part, people will agree with much of the names on this list, albeit the order of them may be up for contention.

For example, some may want to see players like Karma or John on the list, and there’s definitely an argument to be made for someone like Dashy to be higher up the list.

Ultimately, though, this is just Attach’s opinion, and he’s probably got a better idea of just how skilled these guys are than most others.