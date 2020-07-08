Atlanta FaZe "blacklisted" from CDL scrims over new GA rules

With just days before the Call of Duty League shifts to The Big Apple for the CDL New York Home Series, Atlanta FaZe claim they've been blacklisted from scrimmage practices due to their supposed failure to comply with the new Gentlemen's Agreements.

It appears that the Call of Duty League's best team, at least according to the current standings, won't be able to get in proper practice before the New York Home Series kicks off this weekend.

Advertisement

On July 8, FaZe star Tyler 'aBeZy' Pharris wrote in a now-deleted tweet that the rest of the CDL had "blacklisted" them from scrims and teams said they would be "using everything" against them at CDL NY.

Read More: 6 players to watch at CDL New York

"We've been grinding and practicing with the AUG for 2/3 days and then when we don't agree to a GA two days before an event, they try to blacklist us and say they are using everything against us this weekend," he tweeted. "It's going to be a fun weekend so everyone get your popcorn."

Advertisement

It might not be all 11 other teams who are blacklisting them, however, as FaZe assistant coach Austin 'Easy Mac' O'Neil said that only eight were refusing to practice against them.

Well at least we've only blacklisted by 8 teams 😃 Gonna be a fun weekend — FaZe Easy Mac | AO (@Its_EasyMac) July 8, 2020

What's this all about?

The issue is over the AUG SMG, a weapon that was nowhere near the competitive Modern Warfare meta for much of the game's life cycle but was suddenly thrust into the spotlight following the recent nerfs to the MP5.

CDL teams moved quickly to GA (unofficially ban) the weapon amongst themselves over the past few days, and because of the rules surrounding that process, those who are against restricting the gun have no choice but to go along with it, even if the league itself isn't enforcing it.

Advertisement

According to Dallas Empire veteran Ian 'Crimsix' Porter, the GA process is determined by a vote including all of the team captains, and the result is applied to everyone. Those who refuse to comply are put in a similar situation to Atlanta's: "no practice for you until you agree. No team scrims and no 10s."

Fastest kill ive gotten in a while LMAOOhttps://t.co/81VMFguSUl pic.twitter.com/R28dp8bF84 — FaZe Priestahh (@Priestahh) July 6, 2020

As things stand, it's not clear yet whether FaZe will ultimately decide to go along with the ban on the AUG. But if they don't, and what aBeZy said about other teams using "everything" against them is true, it could make for some wildly interesting matches at CDL NY.

Read More: Chino explains OpTic situation following benching

Atlanta have been put in Group A and their first match is against Los Angeles Guerrillas, who seem to be one of the teams that did vote for the AUG to be GA'ed. So, as Pharris said, get your popcorn ready.

Advertisement

You can catch all of the Call of Duty action this weekend via our CDL New York Home Series hub, including all streams, schedule, scores, brackets, and more.