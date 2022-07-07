Atlanta FaZe apologies for ‘misguided tweet’ featuring CDL players in girl filter

Ryan Lemay . 10 hours ago

The Atlanta FaZe organization has apologized after an inappropriate Tweet that went viral from the CDL team account.

CDL Twitter accounts have not been afraid to push the envelope this season with memes and jokes between teams. For example, the NYSL Subliner Twitter account posts hilarious memes and pokes fun at other teams.

Other CDL Twitter accounts make similar content, and it adds some light-hearted fun and excitement to the CDL season. Unfortunately, the Atlanta FaZe may have passed the line with a recent “misogynistic” Twitter post.

Call of Duty League Atlanta FaZe recently lost to the Seattle Surge in the Major 3 finals.

Atlanta FaZe apologizes for “misguided” Tweet

The FaZe CDL account used a girl filter on popular CDL players such as Anthony “Methodz” Zinni, Seth “Scump” Abner, Chris “Simp” Lehr, and Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson. The post had pictures of each player with the caption, “how many drinks to take them home?”

The post remained up for over a day before eventually being taken down. Esports media personality Jake Lucky posted a side-by-side of the original Tweet and subsequent apology.

The official apology stated, “we have addressed the issue internally and vow to move forward in a positive manner for all.” It was also stated, “We understand there is no room for misogynistic or harassing behavior and that women and the Call of Duty community deserve better.”

One Twitter user commented, “at this point, I’m not surprised. It is FaZe and they do nothing right.”

FaZe Clan was recently in the news after parting ways with Fortnite star Evan “Cented” Barron after using a racial slur during a live stream. Atlanta FaZe was also accused of “stealing” its logo from a clothing brand.

It will be interesting to see if CDL Twitter accounts take a step back in their meme-making content and what sort of backlash FaZe receives from the CoD community.