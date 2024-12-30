Armor plates need major change in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Zombies in Call of Duty’s Black Ops 6 has one inconsistent feature that needs a major change before players can truly fall in love with the mode.

Whether you’re looking to pack-a-punch your weapon, find the Easter Eggs in Liberty Falls, Terminus, and Citadelle Des Morts, or just survive as many rounds as you can, you’re likely to equip Armor Plates.

These classic items are most reminiscent of Warzone and increase your survivability as the Zombies get more powerful and the rounds begin to get a little busier.

Article continues after ad

However, these plates are extremely fickle, with their protective nature shattering as soon as you get into a sticky situation. Essentially, at higher rounds, regardless of your armor situation, you’ll still manage to go down, with the feature offering no protection at certain points.

Armor plate buff is badly needed in Zombies

Armor Plates were added to Call of Duty Zombies back in Black Ops Cold War, and offered players the chance to increase their survivability, coming in extremely handy at higher levels, where the zombies’ power scaled with the rounds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, in Black Ops 6, these Armor Plates don’t have the same impact, with many now finding that they’ll go down while still having plates in their vest.

In some instances, you’ll see your Armor Plates breaking when you’re surrounded, but in others, the zombies will appear to cut right through the bulletproof vests and make all those points you invested pretty useless.

Treyarch

The community is growing increasingly frustrated about this feature, with many explaining that it “makes no sense. Waste the plates before you determine my fate!”

Article continues after ad

“One thing I give MW3 Zombies credit for is that when a zombie hits you, the armor plates take damage and not you” explained one user, going on to add how they “don’t know why Treyarch took that logical mechanic and ruined it.”

Others joked that “if it can stop bullets, pretty good chance it can stop fingernail scratches” while one user blamed the entire feature: “The plating system in Zombies makes very little logical sense and really does add a lot of unneeded complexity to the one title that was meant to be beginner friendly.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, the Armor Plate issue comes down to damage scaling and armor efficiency. The higher the damage the Zombies do, the less your armor will protect you. Combine that with the nature that the armor isn’t there as extra health, but rather a way to mitigate your damage and it makes sense to see higher-level Zombies cutting through your protection.

However, the fact that players will go down before their armor breaks is incredibly unpredictable and essentially renders Armor Plates obsolete.

Article continues after ad

Sure, they can mitigate your damage, but what’s the point if they won’t protect you at higher levels, and what’s the use of them when you can’t predict how many hits you have left until you’re down? At that point, it’s better to omit them entirely and work on your own character’s health.

Of course, as previously mentioned, Armor Plates aren’t free health, but they definitely need to provide a reliable sense of protection, ideally by breaking before players are sent down, so they know when to pop that Anywhere But Here! Gobblegum.

Article continues after ad