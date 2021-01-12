Logo
Call of Duty

Modern Warfare and Warzone servers down: Call of Duty players report issues

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:05 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 23:10

by David Purcell
On top of Black Ops Cold War, the servers for Modern Warfare, and subsequently the battle royale game Warzone, are experiencing an outage as of 5:30 PM EST on January 12, 2021. Here’s everything we know about the current outage.

If you’re trying to connect to Modern Warfare and Warzone and are experiencing some issues like a forced waiting queue and more, then you’re not alone.

Activision has confirmed on their official support page that the servers for Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, and of course Warzone, are experiences outages right now and may prevent users from getting into the game, which is leading to a lot of frustrated players.

Activision confirm server problems

Warzone down message
Warzone/Modern Warfare players might be met with this message when trying to log-in right now.

Right now, it’s unknown just how widespread the problems are. According to Activision, servers for Warzone are experiencing outages on all platforms, meaning it doesn’t matter where you’re playing the game: everyone is having problems.

In terms of what’s causing the problems, no one’s really certain. According to some messages displayed while trying to log-in, the servers are undergoing maintenance, but this doesn’t really seem likely.

According to a tweet published by Activision Support, the company is investigating the connectivity issues for both games, but failed to give an explanation outside of that.

Right now, there’s no telling exactly when the servers are going to be back up. It’s already been confirmed that some fixes have been implemented for the Black Ops Cold War servers, so hopefully it won’t be too much longer before the Warzone ones get some fixes as well.

Still, there’s been next to no update about Warzone version specifically aside from the small tweet from Activision, so people will have to be patient for the time being.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest updates on this issue as more information becomes available.

Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War servers down: Call of Duty players report issues on January 12

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:09

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War servers are currently down, with an increasing number of Call of Duty error reports rolling in on January 12 across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Battle.net on PC.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest major entry in the Call of Duty franchise. With millions logging on every day to get grinding, server issues are to be expected from time to time.

The latest set of complications sparked on January 12 as players across all platforms began reporting issues at roughly 2 PM PT. Both titles are currently inaccessible due to server outages across the board.

Developers at Treyarch and Raven Software respectively are both aware of the issues. Check below for the latest update as the widespread outage continues.

Black Ops Cold War outage

A major Black Ops Cold War and Warzone outage was reported on January 12.

The January 12 outage appears to be impacting players across all regions and all platforms, according to DownDetector. Players from all around the globe are unable to login at the time of writing.

Regardless of which mode players are trying to access, switching to online will be met with issues as servers are currently offline.

Activision confirm server problems

Just a few minutes after issues first started to arise, Activision addressed the community. “We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” they shared on January 12.

Moments later and Community Manager Josh Torres reported “some fixes” are already rolling out. “Services are recovering,” he shared at 2:48 PM PT. “You might connect. You might not. You might see a login queue. We’re trending towards stability.”

While this is a step in the right direction, servers aren’t entirely back online just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds and further information becomes available.