Modern Warfare and Warzone servers down: Call of Duty players report issues

On top of Black Ops Cold War, the servers for Modern Warfare, and subsequently the battle royale game Warzone, are experiencing an outage as of 5:30 PM EST on January 12, 2021. Here’s everything we know about the current outage.

If you’re trying to connect to Modern Warfare and Warzone and are experiencing some issues like a forced waiting queue and more, then you’re not alone.

Activision has confirmed on their official support page that the servers for Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare, and of course Warzone, are experiences outages right now and may prevent users from getting into the game, which is leading to a lot of frustrated players.

Activision confirm server problems

Right now, it’s unknown just how widespread the problems are. According to Activision, servers for Warzone are experiencing outages on all platforms, meaning it doesn’t matter where you’re playing the game: everyone is having problems.

In terms of what’s causing the problems, no one’s really certain. According to some messages displayed while trying to log-in, the servers are undergoing maintenance, but this doesn’t really seem likely.

Read More: Dr Disrespect explains what Warzone could learn from Escape from Tarkov

According to a tweet published by Activision Support, the company is investigating the connectivity issues for both games, but failed to give an explanation outside of that.

We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. Please stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/rzxCh9sb2p — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) January 12, 2021

Right now, there’s no telling exactly when the servers are going to be back up. It’s already been confirmed that some fixes have been implemented for the Black Ops Cold War servers, so hopefully it won’t be too much longer before the Warzone ones get some fixes as well.

Read More: Frustrating Warzone invisibility glitch is back as players rack up free kills

Still, there’s been next to no update about Warzone version specifically aside from the small tweet from Activision, so people will have to be patient for the time being.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest updates on this issue as more information becomes available.