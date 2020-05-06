Are Modern Warfare servers down? Warzone players report issues on May 6

Modern Warfare and Warzone servers are down as a growing number of reports on May 6 suggest services have stalled for many on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Infinity Ward’s latest entry to the Call of Duty franchise has a massive player base, many of who are failing to connect to the game’s services on the three platforms.

The issues started flaring up at around 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on May 6, with players reporting unstable server connections and login failures. Some have been kicked out of their games and are being put into a server queue that can last up to several minutes

Update - 5:35 PM EST

It appears that all server issues have been resolved and player should be able to log back into Modern Warfare and Warzone without any hitches.

According to DownDetector, these problems are mainly concentrated in Europe, more specifically the major cities in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Greece, and The Netherlands.

There are also reports from North America as well, with players reporting an inability to connect in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Montreal, among several other cities. Overall, several thousand reports have come in on the website over the first 20 or so minutes, suggesting that this is a widespread issue affecting a lot of users.

Call of Duty outage map

Shortly after players began experiencing these issues, Activision updated their support page to confirm connectivity drops for Modern Warfare across all platforms.

"We are currently experiencing connectivity issues," they wrote. "This incident is under investigation."

Players will hope that Activision are able to find and implement a fix for this soon, although it's not clear exactly what's causing such widespread connection problems.

As always, we will continue to bring you the latest updates on this issue as more information becomes available.