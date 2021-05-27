Are cargo trucks being removed from Warzone? Devs hint at fixing "meta" - Dexerto

New hints from Warzone developers Raven Software have got players thinking that the frustrating ‘Big Bertha’ cargo trucks could be removed from the game, and it might be happening soon.

Cargo trucks have been a real source of frustration for players, especially in solo modes where they dominate end-game circles, with players driving around in them hoping to wipe out their opponents rather than taking fair gunfights.

Dr Disrespect has hit out at the Warzone devs over their decision to let trucks run riot across Verdansk, and the situation is worsening as they’ve started randomly killing players sat in them.

That could all be about to change, though, if the rumors are correct following Raven’s hints.

Warzone devs hint at major cargo truck change

On Wednesday, May 26, they posted a tweet with just an image containing a message that had mostly been censored out.

While much of the message is indistinguishable, it seems to point towards something to do with “cargo trucks”, the “meta” and follows with “Verdansk [blank] needs saving.”

It then says that “something must be done soon,” implying that changes are coming imminently, possibly in the Season 4 update around June 15.

This is something FaZe Jev discussed during a video on May 26, where he read out and attempted to decipher the message.

Topic starts at 2:17

What does the message say?

Obviously, the message is purposely indistinguishable and leaves just enough to get players talking, and we can make pretty educated guesses at what it could be.

As Jev suggests, it looks like it could read “Cargo trucks are ruining the meta. Verdansk seriously needs saving. Something must be done.”

Others have argued that it could say “Verdansk solos needs saving,” since the trucks are so prevalent in solos, but this doesn’t make sense grammatically.

It’s not clear, and Raven will likely be pushing out more information ahead of the launch of Season 4, but there’s no doubt a big change is incoming.