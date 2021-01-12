Logo
Black Ops Cold War servers down: Call of Duty players report issues on January 12

Published: 12/Jan/2021 23:09

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War servers are currently down, with an increasing number of Call of Duty error reports rolling in on January 12 across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Battle.net on PC.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest major entry in the Call of Duty franchise. With millions logging on every day to get grinding, server issues are to be expected from time to time.

The latest set of complications sparked on January 12 as players across all platforms began reporting issues at roughly 2 PM PT. Both titles are currently inaccessible due to server outages across the board.

Developers at Treyarch and Raven Software respectively are both aware of the issues. Check below for the latest update as the widespread outage continues.

A major Black Ops Cold War and Warzone outage was reported on January 12.

The January 12 outage appears to be impacting players across all regions and all platforms, according to DownDetector. Players from all around the globe are unable to login at the time of writing.

Regardless of which mode players are trying to access, switching to online will be met with issues as servers are currently offline.

Activision confirm server problems

Just a few minutes after issues first started to arise, Activision addressed the community. “We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” they shared on January 12.

Moments later and Community Manager Josh Torres reported “some fixes” are already rolling out. “Services are recovering,” he shared at 2:48 PM PT. “You might connect. You might not. You might see a login queue. We’re trending towards stability.”

While this is a step in the right direction, servers aren’t entirely back online just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds and further information becomes available.

Frustrating Warzone invisibility glitch is back as players rack up free kills

Published: 12/Jan/2021 22:41

by Alan Bernal
Call of Duty fans are once again finding a strange glitch in Warzone that’s turning people invisible – frustrating those who have to contend with players abusing the bug in the battle royale.

It’s been a winding road for Warzone players since the game releases. While the developers have given audiences a steady supply of in-game content, expansions, cosmetics, and the like, the battle royale has also been marred by glitches and exploits for a long time.

There’ve been heinous bugs before that give people an easy way to cheat in the game, but there aren’t many that have been so bothersome as those that give people a perfect camouflage to get an advantage in Verdansk.

According to widespread reports among the Warzone player-base, the bug that once turned people invisible is back, and it’s just as frustrating as the exploit found a few weeks prior that essentially had the same effect.

In the clip above, the match winds down to its last dozen contestants and there’s heated action happening around the Torsk Bloc. The only problem being that the player is only hearing someone stomp on the outside, but not actually seeing anyone.

That’s when the player decided to wait for them to push into the threshold and listen for the proper sound queues that would let them know where the threat was. Unfortunately, even though he got a couple of hitmakers on the glitched opponent, they were no match for the unseen target.

attack helicopter warzone call of duty
Attack Helicopters were disabled from Warzone after it led to another invisibility glitch.

At this point, it’s not clear exactly what’s allowing this exploit to continue existing in Warzone. When it was discovered the first time back at the start of Season 1 in early December, the trick involved using the new Attack Helicopters to gain invisibility, which prompted Raven Software to disable the choppers until the glitch was patched.

This time, however, Raven have yet to comment on the issue or disable anything that may be related to the exploit, so for the time being it’s going to continue to be used until something gets done.

On top of this, there’s another game-breaking glitch that’s returned to Warzone – unlimited stims, which allows players to stay in the gas and get win after win since everyone else eventually ends up dying out in each match.

So consider this a warning if you’re planning on diving down into Verdansk or Rebirth Island anytime soon; things are a bit wild in the battle royale at the moment.