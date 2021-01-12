Black Ops Cold War servers are currently down, with an increasing number of Call of Duty error reports rolling in on January 12 across all platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Battle.net on PC.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest major entry in the Call of Duty franchise. With millions logging on every day to get grinding, server issues are to be expected from time to time.

The latest set of complications sparked on January 12 as players across all platforms began reporting issues at roughly 2 PM PT. Both titles are currently inaccessible due to server outages across the board.

Developers at Treyarch and Raven Software respectively are both aware of the issues. Check below for the latest update as the widespread outage continues.

Black Ops Cold War outage

The January 12 outage appears to be impacting players across all regions and all platforms, according to DownDetector. Players from all around the globe are unable to login at the time of writing.

Regardless of which mode players are trying to access, switching to online will be met with issues as servers are currently offline.

Activision confirm server problems

We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. Please stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/rzxCh9sb2p — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) January 12, 2021

Just a few minutes after issues first started to arise, Activision addressed the community. “We are actively investigating connectivity issues for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare,” they shared on January 12.

Moments later and Community Manager Josh Torres reported “some fixes” are already rolling out. “Services are recovering,” he shared at 2:48 PM PT. “You might connect. You might not. You might see a login queue. We’re trending towards stability.”

Services are recovering. This means we've investigated the issue and our teams have rolled out some fixes. You might connect. You might not.

You might see a login-queue. We're trending toward stability. https://t.co/ira8TluUun — Josh Torres (@FoxhoundFPS) January 12, 2021

While this is a step in the right direction, servers aren’t entirely back online just yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the situation unfolds and further information becomes available.